Elizabeth Banks to Play Ms. Frizzle in ‘Magic School Bus’ Movie – Variety

Elizabeth Banks has come aboard Common’s “The Magic School Bus” live-action film adaptation to play the intrepid instructor Ms. Frizzle.

“The Magic School Bus,” based mostly on the Scholastic e book collection by creator Joanna Cole, was a preferred animated TV present in the 1990s. The tutorial collection follows Ms. Frizzle and her class because the go on discipline journeys in their yellow faculty bus that transforms right into a airplane, submarine, spaceship or surfboard.

As well as to starring, Banks may also produce the movie with Max Handelman for Brownstone Productions, in addition to Scholastic Leisure’s president and chief technique officer Iole Lucchese and senior VP and common supervisor Caitlin Friedman, and Marc Platt and Adam Siegel for Marc Platt Productions. Alison Small will function government producer for Brownstone Productions.

“We’re delighted to convey to life the long-lasting Ms. Frizzle and her zest for information and journey in a contemporary new means that conjures up the subsequent technology of youngsters to discover science and helps the devoted academics who assist make science actual and accessible for younger learners day by day,” Lucchese stated in an announcement.

Ryan Christians from Marc Platt Productions will oversee manufacturing with Sara Scott and Lexi Barta from Common Photos.

Lily Tomlin voiced Ms. Frizzle in the PBS animated TV collection, which aired for 18 consecutive years in the U.S. and has been broadcast in greater than 100 international locations. An animated sequel to the unique collection, “The Magic School Bus Rides Once more,” that includes Kate McKinnon as Ms. Frizzle’s sister, Fiona, debuted on Netflix in 2017.

Banks has robust ties to Common after directing “Pitch Excellent 2” and is about to helm and star in an “Invisible Girl” remake for the studio. She most lately directed a “Charlie’s Angels” reboot for Sony.