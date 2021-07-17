Elizabeth Hurley Wows In Teeny-tiny Bikini Whilst Selling Swimming wear Line

Elizabeth Hurley is showcasing her newest design.

On Friday, the British style and actress shared a number of snapshots of herself modeling her “favorite bikini” which is now to be had in black.

“In spite of everything!! My favorite bikini in black has arrived,” she captioned the scorching pics. “The slinky Ebony Bikini is looking ahead to you at ElizabethHurley.com @elizabethhurleybeach.”

The footage characteristic Hurley, 56, posing within the two-piece which options gold chain detailing.

Hurley introduced the London-based swimming gear label, Elizabeth Hurley Seashore, in 2005.

Previous within the week, Hurley uploaded a looped video of herself rocking a curve-hugging go well with for her 2.1 million fans.

The photos , which was once taken from a prior holiday within the Maldives, displays Hurley rocking a military sweetheart lower one-piece with aviator shades. The famous person beams as she sways from side to side within sight the crystal-hue sea.

In Might 2017, the famous person advised Nearer Weekly that being a mother impressed her to release the emblem. She in the past took a ruin from Hollywood to concentrate on motherhood however discovered herself in need of to do one thing new professionally.

“Taking a look after my son become my primary activity, and it was once a pleasure to have any individual else on whom to focal point,” Hurley advised the mag of her son Damian. “I used to be 36 and have been being worried about myself for relatively lengthy sufficient. I ended doing films and TV for the primary 8 years of his existence, and I don’t remorseful about it for a second. I all the time put him first.”

When it got here to launching her swimming gear assortment, Hurley added, “It allowed me to be extra versatile with my time and paintings when Damian was once in class.”

Nonetheless, Hurley insisted she was once desperate to tackle new demanding situations as her son grew older.

“I really like my existence,” she mentioned. “I really like exchange and I really like new reviews.”

