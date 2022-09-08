Elizabeth II, the least thought of Airbnb hostess: how is the house that the queen rents in Sandringham

The facade of the house of the queen (AIRBNB)

Those who want to sleep where the Queen isabel II, they can do it now. The monarch rents a property in Sandringham, one of the favorite royal residences of the British monarchs. The house is called the Garden House and belonged to the queen’s head gardener.

The place, which is furnished and decorated with objects that have belonged to royalty, It has four rooms, six beds and can accommodate a maximum of eight people.is part of the 10,000 hectares which occupies the royal estate in Norfolk County, about 160 kilometers north of London.

Airbnb reports that the gardens are “a sheer delight and provide a magnificent setting for the idyllic home.”

The place has four rooms, six beds and can accommodate a maximum of eight people (AIRBNB)

Since 410 euros per night, everyone who wants can book their stay through Airbnb You can do it as long as it is with a minimum of three nights.

The rental page advertises it as a “lovely hideaway, owned by Her Majesty the Queen, located in the heart of her much-loved haven of Sandringham and the closest real estate to Sandringham House.”

(AIRBNB)

As expected, There are almost no dates available until November 2023. It is that the place proposes an extended experience for the whole family: there is a more informal area where guests, children and dogs can relax and be safe.

This house has a very special meaning for the royal family. Belongs to them since 1862when the queen Victoria purchased the mansion. The farm has served as a refuge for four generations of monarchs.

There are almost no dates available until November 2023 for those who want to live the experience of sleeping in the bed that the queen slept in (AIRBNB)

His father and king, George VI, was born and died here. On the same day of her death, February 6, 1952, Elizabeth became the new monarch of the United Kingdom.. From that moment, they say, he has the custom of staying until that day to commemorate that anniversary.

This residence within the Sandringham estate is not the first property that Queen Elizabeth II has put up for rent. It was learned a few days ago that eight cabins known as Colt Cottages had also been put up for rent for one-week stays.

The price of these cabins come out 90 euros a day for a family. The cost depends on the size of each one and the time it is rented. The most expensive is Rhebreck Lodge and can be rented for 1,800 euros a week. The date to go to this cabin is between January 7 and March 31. It is that in those dates the queen does not reside in Balmoral.

The house belonged to the queen’s gardener (AIRBNB)

This week the first photos of Queen Elizabeth II were released after concern for her health in the United Kingdom. The monarch was photographed leaning on her cane during her meeting with her new prime minister at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland.

conservative politics Liz Truss She became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom last Tuesday, the third woman to hold that position, after receiving the formal commission from the Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

It is the first time that the 96-year-old monarch, who has faced ongoing mobility problems, he held this important audience at his retirement in Aberdeenshire, rather than Buckingham Palace.

