Elizabeth Olsen wants Scarlet Witch to join the X-Men now that Wolverine is involved, and Kevin Feige responds

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wants to team up with the X-Men after Hugh Jackman announced his return as Wolverine.

During an interview with Variety, the star of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness explained that would love to team up with the X-Men now that Logan is involved in the MCU.

“I guess Wolverine is X-MenOlsen said, when asked which characters he hopes to team up with in the future.It would be great to work with a lot of those people from the X-Men franchise. I suppose that [el actor de Magneto, Michael Fassbender] is my father in some world“.

In the comics, both Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver are mutants., children of the villainous Magneto. Magneto has been portrayed by both Michael Fassbender and Ian McKellen in the X-Men film series. However, the story is very different in the MCU.

Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver (played in the MCU by Aaron Taylor-Johnson) made their MCU debuts in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, long before Disney bought 20th Century Fox. As Marvel did not have the rights to the X-Men, was forced to come up with a different story for Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver that strayed from their comic book origins. In the movies, Baron von Strucker (Thomas Kretschmann) put them through experiments and gained their powers from Loki’s scepter during these gruesome tests.

Obviously, Olsen is looking forward to playing Scarlet Witch again… but, will he be able to come back? Although the character seems to die in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it seems that he could return at some point.

“There really is so much more to explore“, Marvel boss Kevin Feige told Variety. “We still haven’t touched a lot of his main plot lines from the comics. He would work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could. Anything is possible in the multiverse! We will have to see“.

Hugh Jackman’s entry into the MCU comes via the upcoming Deadpool 3, which was recently introduced by Ryan Reynolds. Whether or not he will cross paths with Scarlet Witch remains to be seen.