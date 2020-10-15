Elizabeth Warren Hammers Disney Over Theme Park Layoffs

Senator Elizabeth Warren has blasted Disney over its determination to put off 28,000 workers, asserting that the leisure big’s priorities are unfairly weighted in favor of shareholders and government pay packages.

Warren issued the accusations in a letter launched Wednesday, two weeks after Disney introduced the layoffs and blamed the state of California’s “unwillingness” to carry COVID-19 restrictions that will permit Disneyland to reopen. Disney hit again by saying Warren’s letter contained “inaccuracies.”

Warren mentioned Disney depleted its capital cushion by “showering its prime executives with over-the-top compensation packages and salaries” and spending $47.9 billion on share buybacks between 2009 and 2018.

“It seems that — previous to, and through the pandemic — Disney took excellent care of its prime executives and shareholders — and is now hanging its front-line employees out to dry,” Warren wrote within the letter.

Disney mentioned in a press release, “We’ve unequivocally demonstrated our means to function responsibly with strict well being and security protocols in place in any respect of our theme parks worldwide, excluding Disneyland Resort in California.”

Disney once more blamed the state of California, which “has prevented us from reopening although we now have reached agreements with unions representing nearly all of our forged members that will get them again to work.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom mentioned earlier this week that he was sending a workforce of individuals to parks open in different states to be taught what precautions they’re taking to keep away from the unfold of COVID-19. The governor has not but units out a transparent timeline for when he’ll permit giant theme parks resembling Disneyland to renew operations.

California’s theme parks have been shut since mid-March. Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., which additionally closed in March, reopened in mid-July with elevated well being and security measures in addition to lowered customer capability.