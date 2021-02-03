General News

Elkie Officially Leaves CLC And Cube Entertainment

February 3, 2021
Elkie’s contract with Cube Entertainment has been terminated.

Beforehand in December, Elkie despatched a notification to Cube Entertainment relating to the termination of her contract, and he or she wrote a letter speaking about her experiences and hopes for the longer term.

On February 3, it was introduced that Elkie’s contract has formally been terminated, and he or she has additionally been withdrawn from CLC.

The official assertion reads as follows:

Hi there.
That is Cube Entertainment.

We want to inform you that the unique contract with our artist Elkie has been terminated.
With this termination, Elkie is now withdrawn from the group CLC.
This conclusion follows a mutual settlement between each events.

We lengthen our gratitude to the followers who had despatched love for Elkie.
Please want Elkie the most effective in her future endeavors.

Thanks.

