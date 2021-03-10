Elle Fanning to Play Ali MacGraw in Godfather Behind the Scenes Film

Elle Fanning has been forged in “Francis and the Godfather,” a film about the making of the basic mobster movie.

Fanning will painting actor Ali MacGraw, who was married to Robert Evans, Paramount’s head of manufacturing. Shortly after profitable a Golden Globe for promising newcomer, MacGraw starred in Paramount’s blockbuster “Love Story,” a job that earned her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. She later met Steve McQueen on the set of “The Getaway,” the place they fell in love and ultimately obtained married.

She joins the A-list ensemble that features Oscar Isaac as director Francis Ford Coppola, Jake Gyllenhaal as Robert Evans and Elisabeth Moss as Eleanor Coppola.

Barry Levinson is directing “Francis and the Godfather,” which depicts the chaotic, Shakespearean behind-the-scenes drama on “The Godfather.” In the present day, Coppola’s film is extensively thought of one in every of the better of all time.

“Elle is one in every of the most fun and versatile actresses on the market,” Levinson mentioned in a press release. “I’m past thrilled that she has joined the terrific forged of ‘Francis & The Godfather’ and can convey her distinctive expertise to the movie.”

Filming is predicted to begin this fall. Endeavor Content material is dealing with worldwide gross sales on the film, which doesn’t have distribution.

Echo Lake Leisure’s Mike Marcus, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding are producing, together with Kevin Turen, Jon Levin and Baltimore Footage’ Jason Sosnoff.

Fanning lately starred in Hulu’s interval drama “The Nice” and will probably be featured subsequent in the restricted sequence “The Lady From Plainville.” She’s additionally showing alongside her sister Dakota Fanning for the first time in “The Nightingale,” a warfare drama that’s due in theaters subsequent yr.

Fanning is represented by Echo Lake Leisure, UTA and legal professional Steve Warren.