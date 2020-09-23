‘Ellen’ Apology, Season 18 Premiere Score Same Numbers as Last Season

Ellen DeGeneres opened the season 18 premiere of her present with a prolonged assertion addressing reviews of mistreatment and misconduct behind the scenes at “Ellen.”

Whereas her apology fell quick within the eyes of some, many have been maybe anticipated the premiere to attract larger rankings than standard as a result of controversy. In actuality, the premiere got here in even on final season’s debut.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Present” season premiere scored a 1.9 family ranking, the identical quantity as final 12 months. By way of the important thing syndication discuss present demographic of individuals aged 25-54, “Ellen” ticked up fractionally to a 0.9 from a 0.8 in 2019. That represents the present’s strongest premiere within the demo because the 2016-17 season.

“The View” was the general winner on Monday night time with a 2.7 family ranking, whereas “Ellen” managed to tie it for first place amongst girls 25-54, with each reveals scoring a 1.1.

However, the premiere remaining the identical as final 12 months is not any imply feat, on condition that altering viewing habits and COVID-19 have triggered broadcast viewership to fall throughout the board.

Within the seven-minute opener, DeGeneres apologized mentioned she is “taking duty for what occurs at my present,” and introduced a supposed “new chapter” of “Ellen.”

“As you could have heard, this summer season there have been allegations of a poisonous work atmosphere at our present after which there was an investigation. I realized that issues occurred right here that by no means ought to have occurred. I take that each significantly and I need to say I’m so sorry to the people who have been affected. I do know that I’m able of privilege and energy and with that comes duty and I take duty for what occurs at my present,” DeGeneres mentioned.

Her monologue represented the primary time she had publicly addressed the reviews which emerged from a mid-July BuzzFeed Information investigation that surfaced allegations of racist conduct and intimidation on the present. In April, Selection reported on the outrage among the many present’s crew members over pay discount, a scarcity of communication and poor remedy by producers after the pandemic shut down manufacturing.