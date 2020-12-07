Ellen DeGeneres Pays $49 Million for Dennis Miller’s Montecito House

Again in October, “Saturday Night time Dwell” alum-turned-multimedia host and conservative political commentator Dennis Miller and spouse Slim Paley rocked Montecito by inking a clandestine, off-market deal to promote their huge property for a whopping $49 million in money.

At the moment, the brand new homeowners’ names weren’t publicly identified, however now it seems the thriller consumers have been Ellen DeGeneres and her longtime spouse Portia de Rossi, as was first revealed by the Wall Avenue Journal. The property-mad pair have a intensive and extremely publicized affinity for shopping for and promoting a few of Santa Barbara’s most useful houses.

Approach again in 2006, the couple dropped $15.8 million on a Montecito property that they bought the next yr to former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. A number of years later, in 2013, they paid one other $28.8 million for one other Montecito compound that was offloaded 5 years later for $34 million to Netflix COO Ted Sarandos and his spouse Nicole Avant. In fall 2017, they shelled out $7.2 million for a late 1800s Montecito ranch that bought simply eight months later for $11 million to Tinder founder Sean Rad. Additionally in fall 2017, the couple paid $18.6 million for a waterfront Carpinteria mansion that they lucratively flipped to cosmetics mogul Jamie Kern Lima in summer time 2019 for $23 million. That very same yr, they tossed out $29 million for a Bali-style compound that was flipped final month for $33.3 million to an as-yet-unidentified billionaire. And simply this August, they paid practically $27 million for a Tuscan-style Montecito mansion that has already been resold — for a hefty $29 million — to enterprise capitalist Marc Stad.

Nonetheless, this explicit splurge is the couple’s largest but, and one of many priciest offers ever inked in Santa Barbara County, behind solely the $63.3 million paid by Riley Bechtel for his far bigger, 237-acre Montecito ranch and the extensively reported $50 million Oprah Winfrey paid for the majority of her 66-acre “Promised Land” fiefdom, method again in 2001.

After all, DeGeneres’ new 4.3-acre compound isn’t simply any previous 4.3-acre Montecito compound, it’s a fairytale-like confection of an property that extra carefully resembles a small village than an peculiar dwelling. The sprawling property sits behind partitions and tall gates and contains 5 separate constructions — there’s a guesthouse, a indifferent storage constructing, a poolhouse, a barn designed by commemorated architect Tom Kundig, and a 9,000-square-foot principal mansion designed in an genuine South African Cape Dutch architectural model.

Per property information, Miller and Paley paid $11 million in 2006 for the three-parcel property, and spent practically a decade cobbling collectively the premises. All 5 of the buildings encompass a central lily pond that’s the scale of a small lake, stocked with fish and geared up with a rowboat in addition. Set on a knoll simply above the pond is an infinity-edged swimming pool with chicken’s eye views over the whole property; for train aficionados, an array of pathways criss-cross the whole compound, good for a scenic jog or stroll.

Because the property was by no means available on the market, images are few, however tax information and aerial views present there are 16,000 sq. toes of complete dwelling house, an natural vegetable gardens, mature specimen timber, huge motorcourts with parking for 30+ vehicles, lush inexperienced hillsides, and hidden out of doors seating areas for moments of reflective solitude.

Moreover their new Montecito mega-estate, DeGeneres and de Rossi nonetheless preserve a small apartment elsewhere in Montecito, plus a $42.5 million Beverly Hills mansion they purchased from Adam Levine final yr. Although it’s not presently for sale on the open market, that Beverly Hills property is believed to be quietly accessible for showings to certified consumers, if the correct L.A. actual property dealer to name.