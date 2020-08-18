‘Ellen DeGeneres Present’ Elevates DJ tWitch to Co-Executive Producer

Ellen DeGeneres’ resident DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has been named a co-executive producer on the daytime discuss present, two people aware of the choice advised Selection.

The information was introduced throughout a extremely emotional handle from DeGeneres to her “Ellen Present” employees on Monday, the place she confronted months of stories of a poisonous work surroundings and racism.

The host expressed a want to “come again sturdy” within the forthcoming 18th season of her syndicated franchise, a Warner Bros. TV establishment, with a renewed dedication to range. DeGeneres mentioned Boss had already been useful in that measure. The promotion will give the emcee extra affect in each programming and the working tradition, one insider added.

Lower than every week in the past, Boss advised UsWeekly that “clearly there’s some issues to handle, however from my standpoint and from numerous others, there’s been love. I’ll simply go away it at that till there’s a time the place we will handle extra publicly.”

A July report from BuzzFeed contained a variety of racist accusations about conduct towards staffers of coloration. On the Monday name, DeGeneres mentioned the stories left her heartbroken. As Selection solely reported, DeGeneres additionally introduced {that a} trio of prime producers who had been accused of sexual misconduct had been fired.

Govt producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman had been all ousted following damning allegations raised in latest stories by Buzzfeed and Selection. “Ellen” veterans Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt will stay on the present as government producers alongside host DeGeneres. Connelly, Lassner and Westervelt have been with the present since its inception in 2003.

Boss additionally seems on the 123 sequence “Ellen’s Recreation of Video games” alongside DeGeneres, and hosts the sequence ‘Disney’s Fairy Story Weddings” with spouse Allison Holker for Disney Plus. Additionally credited as a choreographer and longtime dancer, Boss’ movie credit embody “Blades of Glory,” “Hairspray,” and “Magic Mike XXL.”

Cynthia Littleton contributed to this report.