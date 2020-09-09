‘Ellen DeGeneres Present’ Season 18 Returns Sept. 21: ‘Sure, We’re Gonna Talk About It’

“The Ellen DeGeneres Present,” after ousting three high producers amid inside allegations of racial insensitivity and sexual misconduct, has scheduled its Season 18 premiere for Monday, Sept. 21.

“I can’t wait to get again to work and again to our studio. And, sure, we’re gonna discuss it,” mentioned Ellen DeGeneres in a press release, seemingly referring to the accusations.

Tiffany Haddish will be part of DeGeneres in studio on the “Ellen” stage on the Warner Bros. lot, although it is going to movie with out an in-studio viewers amid the continuing coronavirus disaster. The present’s first week again is slated to incorporate visitor appearances by Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, and Chrissy Teigen. The visitor roster by means of the month consists of Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom. Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was not too long ago promoted to co-executive producer, is about to guest-host upcoming episodes of “Ellen” within the fall.

Government producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, in addition to co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, departed the syndicated daytime speak present final month following the allegations, as reported in BuzzFeed in July, which additionally embody harassment by high execs on the present. As Selection reported in April, workers famous mistreatment, poor communication and pay reductions within the spring after the pandemic shut down manufacturing.

DeGeneres apologetically addressed greater than 200 workers just about in mid-August, verging on tears as she instructed the workers she was “not excellent” and acknowledged that the present’s leaders weren’t as delicate as they need to have been. Throughout the identical assembly, the remaining exec producers mentioned that the studio’s inside investigation discovered no proof of “systemic” racism on set, however admitted that extra wanted to be achieved in the best way of variety and inclusion.