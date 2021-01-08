‘Ellen DeGeneres Present’ to Resume Production in Studio Next Week

“The Ellen DeGeneres Present” will resume manufacturing Monday on the Warner Bros. lot, albeit with no studio viewers.

The syndicated discuss present from WB’s Telepictures Productions stayed darkish this week reasonably than returning to manufacturing as scheduled due to the surge in coronavirus instances in Los Angeles County. “Ellen” has been airing reruns since Dec. 10 after the host was recognized with COVID-19. The plan had been to resume manufacturing on Jan. 4, however that was untenable given the well being threat and the truth that Southern California’s hospitals are already over-extended.

On Monday, “Ellen” intends to return to the studio with a skeleton workers and crew. The aim is to reduce the variety of staff that can be wanted to work in individual on the present’s places of work at any given time. The studio confirmed that all the present’s crew members can be paid through the modified manufacturing schedule. The uncertainty about what number of crew members can be paid and for the way lengthy turned a degree of competition for some on the crew through the early weeks of the pandemic shutdown final spring.

A lot of different daytime discuss reveals have resumed filming or plan to resume manufacturing quickly. ABC’s “The View” and CBS’ “The Discuss” have resumed remotely. Like “Ellen,” the syndicated “Dr. Phil” plans to return to manufacturing Jan. 11 from its common perch at Paramount Studios however with a dwell Zoom viewers.

As of this week, California has recorded greater than 2.5 million individuals who examined constructive for coronavirus and a few 28,045 deaths. On Thursday alone, the state reported 583 deaths. Los Angeles County stays below a stay-at-home order with a positivity fee in COVID-19 testing of 9.8%. Movie and TV manufacturing is permitted though California Gov. Gavin Newsom final week urged the most important studios to thought of a pause due to the pressure on the state’s medical and emergency administration infrastructure.

Elaine Low contributed to this report.