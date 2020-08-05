‘Ellen DeGeneres Present’s’ DJ Tony Says He Felt ‘Toxicity’ on Set

Tony Okungbowa, who was the resident DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” for a number of years, has spoken up in regards to the latest office misconduct allegations on the discuss present, saying he skilled “toxicity” on the set.

Okungbowa shared his ideas in an Instagram put up on Tuesday, saying he stands along with his former co-workers who’ve spoken out about alleged racism, intimidation and sexual misconduct and harassment from executives on the present.

“I’ve been getting calls asking me in regards to the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Present’ and I wish to tackle the time I spent there. I used to be on-air expertise from 2003-2006 and from 2007-2013. Whereas I’m grateful for the chance it afforded me, I did expertise and really feel the toxicity of the surroundings and I stand with my former colleagues of their quest to create a more healthy and extra inclusive office because the present strikes ahead,” he wrote.

Often called DJ Tony on the present, Okungbowa began showing on the present in 2003 and went on to be in additional than 1,600 episodes throughout his tenure. In 2013, he left the discuss present and was changed by Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Okungbowa pursued his performing profession since his departure, and most not too long ago landed a recurring function on “Bob Hearts Abhishola” on CBS.

Selection solely reported that “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” was below official investigation for its office issues by WarnerMedia on the finish of July. Since then, DeGeneres has apologized to her employees in a memo, saying she was “disillusioned to study” that the present was not the “place of happiness” it got down to be.