Ellen DeGeneres Sells Historic Montecito House to Ariana Grande – Variety

The sleepy Santa Barbara County city of Montecito has greater than its justifiable share of superstar residents — Gwyneth Paltrow, Rob Lowe, Meg Ryan and most famously Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres — but it surely’s about to get an enormous jolt of star wattage from one in every of its latest owners, pint-sized pop music celebrity Ariana Grande.

Property data clearly verify that Grande, recent off her $13.7 million mansion buy within the Hollywood Hills, has unexpectedly shelled out one other $6.75 million for Montecito’s historic Porter House, a picturesque and decidedly quirky English Tudor-style property offered by speak present tycoon Ellen DeGeneres and her actor spouse Portia de Rossi.

On reflection, it’s maybe not stunning that Grande has purchased one other home so quickly after her first acquisition. For years, she has leased not one however two multimillion-dollar L.A. houses, one a mansion within the mountains above Beverly Hills and the opposite a big home within the hills above Sherman Oaks. The latter property has lengthy been occupied by a member of the family, so it’s solely doable the Montecito home is (or is just not) meant to be the first residence of mentioned member of the family.

Associated Tales

The Porter House was initially constructed in England through the 1700s as two separate barns. In some unspecified time in the future, the twin constructions had been finally dismantled and punctiliously shipped to California, the place they had been painstakingly rebuilt as a single mansion-sized getaway, linked collectively by a glass-enclosed solarium. At the moment, the conjoined homes span a mixed 5,500 sq. toes of dwelling house with simply two bedrooms, two full bogs and two powder rooms.

Inside, the property incorporates an eye-popping array of uncommon classic furnishings, all the items chosen by DeGeneres, and never one however two Architectural Digest-worthy kitchens, one in every of them geared up with a glass-fronted fridge that simply price greater than a base mannequin BMW 3-series.

A few of the idyllic residence’s Narnia-like areas embrace an enormous lounge, an octagonal library with vintage casement home windows, a loft-like den that overlooks the fireplace-equipped important lounge, and a lofted master suite overlooking a second lounge with one other hearth. The grasp tub sports activities twin vanities and a soaking tub with a big-picture window; outdoors, there are fairytale-like gardens interspersed with stone pathways, and brick terraces for alfresco eating.

DeGeneres has currently acquired a lot flak from critics and her personal crew members alike, however she’ll be whistling her cares away, laughing all the way in which to the financial institution on this deal. Information present she and de Rossi bought the home simply this previous January for about $3.6 million. After a speedy renovation from her workforce of skilled designers, the place was again available on the market three months later, and Grande paid almost the complete asking worth — a $Three million revenue for the sellers earlier than taxes, actual property charges and the not-inconsiderable rework prices.

de Rossi and DeGeneres proceed to keep a $27 million, Balinese-inspire property elsewhere in Montecito, together with a modest apartment within the space, presumably for a household or workers member. The couple additionally personal a house down in Beverly Hills, which they purchased from Adam Levine final 12 months for $42.5 million and have quietly put up on the market off-market with a $58 million pricetag.

Riskin Companions at Village Properties held the itemizing; Suzanne Perkins at Compass repped Grande.