‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ to Tape Without Live Audience Over Coronavirus Concerns

“The Ellen DeGeneres Present” is not going to be taping in entrance of a dwell studio viewers, beginning on Monday, as yet one more tv present grapples with how to proceed manufacturing whereas the novel coronavirus spreads via the U.S.

“With the quickly altering nature of the COVID-19 outbreak, and out of concern for our viewers attending ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Present,’ Telepictures will droop viewers attendance throughout tapings efficient Monday, March 16,” says a Telepictures spokesperson. “This short-term measure will probably be reviewed on an ongoing foundation and won’t influence the manufacturing schedule of ‘Ellen.’”

Related precautions are being taken within the late night time sphere. CBS’ “Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” NBC’s “Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night time With Seth Meyers,” Comedy Central’s “The Day by day Present with Trevor Noah” HBO’s “Final Week Tonight with John Oliver, Bravo’s “Watch What Occurs Live,” TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and Fox Information Channel’s “The Greg Gutfeld Present” all introduced Wednesday that they’d tape their broadcasts in theaters and studios with out a dwell viewers.

On the scripted facet, “Riverdale” suspended manufacturing on its present season after a member of manufacturing got here into contact with an individual who had examined constructive for COVID-19.

A crew member who labored on the upcoming Fox collection “neXt” examined constructive for COVID-19 whereas filming in Chicago. Disney Tv Studios, which produces “neXt,” says it’s working to contact all people who got here into contact with the affected crew member.

In the meantime, CBS’ “Survivor” has suspended manufacturing of Season 41, which was slated to begin filming in Fiji later in March, over the “rising short-term uncertainty surrounding the worldwide unfold of COVID-19.”