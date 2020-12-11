Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Pauses Production

Ellen DeGeneres has examined optimistic for COVID-19, and manufacturing on her discuss present might be paused till January, Selection has confirmed.

“Hello Everybody, I need to allow you to all know that I examined optimistic for Covid-19. Luckily, I’m feeling positive proper now. Anybody who has been in shut contact with me has been notified, and I’m following all correct CDC pointers,” she wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning.

“I’ll see you all once more after the vacations. Please keep wholesome and protected,” she added. A Telepictures spokesperson confirmed to Selection that manufacturing might be halted till January.

The shutdown comes as “Ellen” rankings have been on a roll because of the present’s annual “12 Days of Giveaways” sequence. The present hit its highest score since Might through the week ending Nov. 29.

Season 18 of “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” premiered on Sept. 21 after months of controversy involving an inside investigation after allegations of racism, sexual misconduct and different office issues. Three prime producers have been fired in August, Selection solely reported. Throughout the pandemic shutdown within the spring, “Ellen Present” staffers raised complaints about poor communication, pay reductions and mistreatment.

In an inside memo to employees DeGeneres apologized, writing “On day one in every of our present, I informed everybody in our first assembly that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Present’ could be a spot of happiness — nobody would ever increase their voice, and everybody could be handled with respect. Clearly, one thing modified, and I’m disenchanted to be taught that this has not been the case.”

She additionally addressed the allegations throughout her Season 18 opening monologue. “As you might have heard, this summer season there have been allegations of a poisonous work surroundings at our present after which there was an investigation,” she stated on air. “I realized that issues occurred right here that by no means ought to have occurred. I take that each significantly and I need to say I’m so sorry to the those that have been affected. I do know that I’m able of privilege and energy and with that comes duty and I take duty for what occurs at my present.”