Ellen Pompeo Answers Fan Questions After Grey’s Anatomy Cuts Episode Due To Coronavirus

We’re approaching the top of the TV season, however quite a lot of exhibits shall be hopping of the schedule earlier than common because of manufacturing shutdown resulting from coronavirus. For present like Final Man Standing and others this implies finales could also be a bit of abrupt. Nonetheless, we’ve simply realized the disruption on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy shall be a lot bigger. Covid-19 is liable for the present chopping its season quick and Ellen Pompeo answered some fan questions in regards to the Season 16 adjustments.
Community exhibits generally have lengthy had longer seasons than cable or streaming exhibits. This implies followers get new episodes incessantly (however not each week), usually between the months of October and Could. Normally, Grey’s Anatomy has been very talked-about on ABC and sometimes produces extra episodes than most different community exhibits even.
As a part of Season 16, ABC had ordered a whopping 25 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy for a story that additionally encompassed the exit of longtime collection lead Justin Chambers, who left the collection to “diversify” his appearing selections within the appearing biz. Now, followers will solely get to see 21 of these episode through the 2019-2020 TV season.
Whereas some packages, together with Fashionable Household and Hawaii 5-0 had already wrapped on their respective seasons (and collection finales in each of these circumstances), Grey’s Anatomy was not completed filming when the collection needed to shutdown as a part of Hollywood’s response to the present Covid-19 disaster in the US.
ABC introduced over the weekend (through THR) that Grey’s Anatomy doesn’t plan to renew manufacturing on Season 16. The excellent news is that Grey’s Anatomy has already been renewed for Season 17 as a part of an enormous renewal order that already beforehand got here down the pipeline.
In the meantime, Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has her personal tackle the episodes not airing.
She additionally responded on Twitter to clarify the finale “received’t be full of individuals dying” after one fan requested about deaths, which is a standard manner Grey’s Anatomy has wrapped up a seasons prior to now. (Though Gray’s did reveal a Station 19 dying lately.) As well as, she additionally responded to a fan by sending her love. Past that she confirmed there shall be extra episodes left to air, so don’t fret an excessive amount of.
If the whole lot calms down with regard to this quarantine and the economic system will get jumpstarted for subsequent season in time, there’s each cause to imagine that Grey’s Anatomy will kickstart into Season 17 in July. If the present finally opts to make the ultimate 4 episodes of Season 16 develop into the primary 4 episodes of Season 17, the present already has a headstart as effectively, so I suppose that’s a bit of little bit of a silver lining.
The TV cycle has been disrupted earlier than, notably for TV writers strikes and controversies which have triggered exhibits to press pause on episodes. Nonetheless, a pandemic just like the novel coronavirus is extraordinarily unprecedented.
We’ll have to attend and see how the whole lot pans out within the coming months. In the meantime, physician exhibits resembling The Resident have donated the precise medical provides they’ve used as props throughout this attempting time. Ellen Pompeo has additionally been energetic about supporting actual life medical doctors and nurses understanding within the discipline throughout this attempting time.
The ultimate episode of Season 16 will air on April ninth.
