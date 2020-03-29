Ellen Pompeo Answers Fan Questions After Grey’s Anatomy Cuts Season Short

We’re approaching the tip of the TV season, however quite a lot of exhibits can be hopping of the schedule ahead of normal due to manufacturing shutdown on account of coronavirus. For present like Final Man Standing and others this implies finales could also be a bit of abrupt. Nevertheless, we’ve simply realized the disruption on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy can be a lot bigger. Covid-19 is chargeable for the present slicing its season quick and Ellen Pompeo answered some fan questions in regards to the Season 16 modifications.