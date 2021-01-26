Ellen Pompeo to Produce Series Adaptation of ‘Paradise’ Novels at ABC

ABC is creating a sequence adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s “Paradise” novel trilogy, with “Gray’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo set to government produce.

The challenge is titled “Winter in Paradise,” named after the primary ebook within the trilogy. The sequence focuses on Irene Steele, who shares her idyllic life in a phenomenal Iowa Metropolis Victorian home with a husband who loves her to an excessive. However when her husband dies in a perplexing method, she quickly learns that he has been dwelling a secret life with a wholly separate household on the distant Caribbean island of St. John. As Irene untangles an internet of intrigue and deceit, and as she and her sons discover themselves drawn into the colourful island tradition, they’ve to face the reality about their household and their future.

Andre and Maria Jacquemetton are set to write the script and government produce “Winter in Paradise.” Pompeo will government produce together with Laura Holstein beneath their Calamity Jane manufacturing banner. Andrew Stearn of Andrew Stearn Productions can even government produce together with Hillderbrand. ABC Signature will function the studio. Each Calamity Jane and ASP are at the moment beneath general offers at the studio.

The “Paradise” trilogy consists of the books “Winter in Paradise,” “What Occurs in Paradise,” and “Troubles in Paradise.” The primary ebook was revealed in 2018, with the newest debuting in October 2020. Hilderbrand’s 25 complete novels have bought 10 million copies collectively.

Pompeo is repped by CAA, John Carrabino Administration, and Hansen Jacobson. Hilderbrand is repped by UTA, Inkwell Administration, and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo LLP. The Jacquemettons are repped by Handle-ment and lawyer Wayne Alexander. Stearn is repped by Del Shaw Moonves.