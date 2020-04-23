Ellen Shares Surprise For Nurses On Front Lines Amidst Rumors Of Her Own Disgruntled Employees

Go away a Remark
Ellen DeGeneres has been identified for her kindness and generosity, particularly relating to serving to out common folks and placing a highlight on people who do one thing good or assist make us all chortle. Properly, amid controversy over how The Ellen DeGeneres Present is treating its workers throughout this troublesome time, the host has given a lift to some nurses on the entrance traces of our present well being disaster.
A crew of nurses at Thomas Jefferson College Hospital in Philadelphia, who now go by the title “The Swab Squad” due to the work they do operating the testing heart for COVID-19 on the hospital, have just lately had a video go viral which options a number of the nurses doing the dance for Ciara’s music “Stage Up” as a way to get their spirits up earlier than they started their day. DeGeneres had the entire crew on Ellen to speak about how the dancing took place, and had some surprises in retailer for them. Have a look!
This was candy, proper? Together with talking to a number of members of The Swab Squad, and with the ability to have the crew assembled for the interview, DeGeneres was capable of get Ciara, and her husband Russell Wilson, to say a particular thanks for all of the work they’ve achieved to verify folks get examined and have the remedy they want. Ever full of surprises, she additionally made positive that the hospital’s Higher Collectively Fund, which helps their workers who’re struggling financially proper now, obtained a lift with a $50,000 donation.
To high all of it off, DeGeneres invited the entire crew to the present for certainly one of her 12 Days of Giveaways reveals, which airs round Christmas, in addition to dedicating that present to everybody who was on the entrance traces to struggle the coronavirus. It was a bit odd to see folks have fun so laborious whereas carrying face masks, however it was additionally good to see them blissful, proper?
Sadly, anybody who’s been following information about Ellen will know that this present of generosity comes as she’s been accused of being lower than beneficiant together with her personal workers. Late final week phrase got here down about various complaints that her core stage crew was stated to be having, together with getting their pay lowered by 60% and having one other firm are available to assist with the present whereas it broadcasts remotely, that means that a number of the crew is not being as utilized as they could possibly be.
Warner Bros. Tv launched a press release saying that the corporate was “dedicated to caring for our workers and crew,” however it’s clear that a lot of these engaged on Ellen do not see it that method. Whereas there’s seemingly extra to return on that entrance, hopefully DeGeneres will have the ability to preserve making the lives of these on the entrance traces and others attempting to thrive by this disaster a bit higher together with her present.
make sure you try our summer time TV information and see when all of the finales are coming within the subsequent few weeks!
