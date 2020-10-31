Ellen Web page, Paris Berelc Starring in BuzzFeed Gaming Comedy ‘1UP’

Ellen Web page and Paris Berelc have boarded gaming comedy “1UP,” with Kyle Newman directing in what might be the primary function movie for BuzzFeed Studios.

Berelc will painting a gamer who quits her school esports crew because of sexism from her male counterparts. To maintain her scholarship, she’s compelled to assemble an all-female crew and enlists the assistance of a coach — portrayed by Web page — who has a gaming scandal in her previous.

The script is written by Julia Yorks. BuzzFeed’s Richard Alan Reid is producing together with Michael Philip and Jason Moring. Manufacturing is predicted to start in Toronto in November.

Web page stars in the Netflix sequence “Umbrella Academy” as Vanya Hargreeves. She was nominated for an Academy Award for finest actress for 2007’s comedy-drama “Juno” and has credit on “Inception,” “Tallulah,” “Whip It” and portrayed Kitty Pryde in “X-Males: The Final Stand” and “X-Males: Days of Future Previous.”

Web page supplied the voice, movement seize and likeness of Jodie Holmes in the online game “Past: Two Souls,” produced and starred in the movie “Freeheld” and made her directorial debut with the 2019 documentary “There’s One thing in the Water. She is repped by UTA, Kelly Bush Novak at VIE Leisure, and regulation agency Morris Yorn.

Berelc presently co-stars with Adam Sandler in Netflix’s “Hubie Halloween.” Different credit embody Netflix’s “Alexa & Katie” and Disney XD’s “Lab Rats: Elite Pressure.” She is repped by UTA and Uncommon International.

Newman directed the comedy “Fanboys” and “Barely Deadly,” which starred Hailee Steinfeld, Sophie Turner and Samuel L. Jackson. He’s repped by UTA, Zero Gravity Administration and Frankfurt Kurnit.