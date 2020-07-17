Ellie Goulding’s ‘Brightest Blue’: Album Review

Ellie Goulding might not be not a family identify in America in the identical star electro-pop universe that accommodates brand-name contemporaries equivalent to Katy Perry, Lorde and Florence Welch. But when so, who needs to stay in that home, anyway?

Ever for the reason that anthemic, soft-EDM pop of 2010’s “Lights” and its accompanying folktronic album of the identical identify, the clarion-clear and haughtily emotive British soprano vocalist and songwriter has examined the boundaries of the often chipper style with mood-swing musicality. Together with busying her sonic palette with leaps in tremor and tone — from acoustic, gouache-like etherealism to completely happy stuttering home to maudlin ambient swish with a folks twist — Goulding has proven a willingness to experiment, ever so sneakily, past the readability of her voice and its subtly rousing nature.

On this regard, “Brightest Blue” is extra of a textural extension of 2012’s alluringly spacy “Halcyon” than it’s her final, extra mistily acoustic effort, 2015’s “Delirium.” Right here, Goulding and her oddball collaborators take their catchy pop hooks — typically elongated and pulled like taffy — and prolong that attain into nu-soul, all whereas giving the singer-lyricist room to current a tragic page-turner of a diary, torn pages, missed connections and all. With all that, the double album “Brightest Blue” could also be Goulding’s greatest and most full work, a lovelorn mess of feelings atop a mass of vibrant soundscapes masquerading as atmospheric R&B and unusual, contagious pop.

“All I see is every thing I’ve completed referred to as into query…. sorry what was the query?” sings an AutoTuned Goulding, dashing phrases like Drake, on the album’s first monitor, “Begin.” Whereas that minimize is an ethereal mixture of ready pianos and stormy cloud sequences, it’s Goulding’s voice, when blended with that of the other-worldly avant-garde vocalist Serpentwithfeet, that’s the stinger. After Goulding intones dramatic traces equivalent to “You’ll be able to’t start to know the magic she had earlier than you killed her” with a sinister quiver, in comes Serpentwithfeet’s cranky falsetto for a match made in… frankly, it’s matchless. When the twosome end “Begin” collectively, earlier than the background of a nerve-wracking rubber-band’s twang, they’ve set an impossibly excessive, bizarre bar for the remainder of “Brightest Blue” to comply with.

But Goulding manages, majestically, leaping from the plush, ’80s-synth-clap-filled “Energy” to the aquatic home of “New Heights” to the swampy, churchy soul of “Love I’m Given” to “Wine Drunk,” an “O Superwoman” rewrite if ever there was. “Ode to Myself,” a fragile, glacial ballad, thaws with the heat of the tender, soulful melody and clear, teary singing. Save for blips of creaky strings and the occasional squeak, the breathy, piano-only “Lady” finds Goulding balled up tinier than a mouse and tighter than a fist, but blossoming greater and warmer than a burning bush. It’s the sortof anthem Will Ferrell makes enjoyable of in that Netflix “Eurovision” comedy, solely Goulding’s earnestness and the monitor’s sparse association transfer “Lady” away from something mawkish.

Capturing simply the suitable phrases of intercourse, obsession, devotion and romance in a quavering soprano that strikes from baby-dollish to bored to brooding offers Goulding a way of theatricality a number of of her previous albums lacked. Cohesion of storytelling. too, is one other added plus on “Brightest Blue.”

If all that sounds magical and unusual, we nonetheless haven’t gotten to the second album of the 2: a five-song-long effort that continues the cranky textures of album one, however strikes away from the temper swings and finds its coronary heart in a juking, jiving, dance-pop place. Take “Fear About Me.” With its Blackbear collab and its soulful, impeccably syncopated phrasing (the staccato rhythm of traces equivalent to “Child, you don’t gotta, you don’t gotta fear / Fear ’bout me… / Been jumpin’ via hoops to get below you / However now I’m coo-coo-cool”), Goulding seems like each member of TLC on hyper-drive. The plucked strings and elevated refrain of “Shut To Me,” with visitors Diplo and Swae Lee, is, in a phrase, lovely — essentially the most infectious melody of a most infectious summer season.

On a planet the place different names in electro-pop might have larger recognition, “Brightest Blue” is the Ellie Goulding album that, from begin to double-album end, reveals she’s as soulful, tight and mighty a model as any.