Ellie Kemper Recalls How Jon Hamm Helped Her With Work-Life Balance On Netflix Show

Even years later, Jon Hamm remains to be taking part in the function of advisor to Ellie Kemper, as she associated in an interview with NBC Information discussing how she discovered a steadiness between work and her private life after changing into a mom whereas nonetheless engaged on her Netflix present. Ellie Kemper’s first daughter was born 2016. Shortly after, the filming for Season three of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt started and Kemper was a working mother for the primary time.