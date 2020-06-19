Ellie’s Actor, Ashley Johnson, on the Sequel – Variety

[SPOILER NOTE: There are no spoilers for “The Last of Us Part II” below, beyond what was already revealed in trailers and pre-release gameplay footage. However, the ending of the first “The Last of Us” is discussed in detail.]

To say there was a variety of stress on “The Final of Us Half II,” which formally comes out on Friday, could be an understatement.

It’s no straightforward feat to observe up a recreation that has the legacy that “The Final of Us” has — to not point out, an ending which most followers discovered to be greater than satisfying. Plus, Ellie takes heart stage in “Half II,” so there’s good motive that her voice actor, Ashley Johnson, would really feel a variety of that stress.

“The Final of Us Half II” finds Ellie as a 19-year-old, selecting up 5 years after she and Joel traveled throughout the nation to discover a manner to make use of her immunity to make a treatment for the viral an infection that plunged the U.S. right into a post-apocalyptic state. It has her going through the penalties of the determination Joel made — saving her life as a substitute of permitting medical doctors to make use of her immunity to discover a treatment (and subsequently mendacity to her about it) — along with the many traumas she’s confronted.

Variety talked to Johnson about how she and the writers handled that trauma, what it was prefer to return for a sequel with Ellie as the most important character and why she’s simply as protecting of “The Final of Us” sequence as the followers are.

“The Final of Us” is so beloved, and the ending particularly is seen by lots of people as the finest online game ending ever. While you first heard there could be a sequel, what was your response?

Nicely, I knew that they had been going to do a sequel fairly quickly after we completed capturing the first recreation. I knew for a extremely very long time, however after all I struggled with it, like all people else. After we had been making the first recreation, you realize, if something, you hope that what you’re making, that individuals will reply to it in a constructive manner, or that they’ll prefer it. However I don’t suppose any of us actually thought that it might get the response that it did, and naturally, you will have the worry of constructing a sequel: How are you going to form of meet that? However when [writer/director Neil Druckmann] sat me down to inform me the full story of the second recreation, I used to be fairly blown away, and I feel I used to be very excited to go on this journey and inform this story and add to the story. And Neil’s even talked about this too. He’s like, “I don’t even essentially really feel like this a sequel. It feels extra like the story retains going and it’s the subsequent development.” I’ve lived with this character for 10 years now, and naturally, this can be a lot heavier than the first recreation, however I used to be actually excited to go there.

Such as you talked about, you couldn’t have predicted how well-received the first recreation would develop into. With that in thoughts, did you’re feeling a unique form of stress heading into the sequel?

Completely. I feel with the first recreation, that was my first motion-capture online game and actually, online game for the most half, that I’d ever labored on, and I realized a lot from Troy [Baker, who voices Joel] and from Neil and it’s an entire completely different kind of set. Every thing is completely different. And what I’ve realized from this expertise and doing motion-capture, is this can be a medium that I like to work in as a result of the potentialities are limitless. It’s like theater. And I used to be nervous, clearly, to attempt to make a sequel that hopefully would resonate with folks, however largely simply due to taking part in the most important participant character. That made me nervous, and I labored a lot with Troy, and I leaned on him a lot throughout the capturing of the first recreation. It made me nervous to be that particular person this time round. Figuring out how a lot the followers of the recreation are as possessive of it as I’m, I wished to do pretty much as good of a job in telling the story as I may.

Since Joel was the playable protagonist of the first recreation, did you get any recommendation from Troy, in that respect?

Troy is certainly one of my finest pals and I am keen on him and we’ve develop into such good pals in these previous 10 years. He gave me a variety of confidence in that area, and I did study a lot from him, however [working on the first “The Last of Us”] was the good place to begin, as a result of despite the fact that I used to be form of nervous to take that on, I felt prepared. And I used to be excited to inform this story and to play this character, and for folks to study extra about her. I used to be excited and nervous, however prepared.

After we discover Ellie in “Half II,” a number of years have handed, and he or she’s grown up loads. How did you method her emotional development, given the place she’s at now?

After we meet Ellie at this a part of the story, clearly, it’s 5 years later and he or she’s actually form of made an area for herself in Jackson, on this group. And he or she’s patrolling, and he or she’s realized a lot from Joel, and we see that she’s very succesful, and at this level, we really feel the pressure between Joel and Ellie, as a result of we all know the ending of the first recreation. All through the story, we learn the way that call has affected Ellie, and that’s the place we choose up along with her. And Ellie’s already grappling with loads, at this level in her life, of realizing that she had this immunity however wasn’t capable of do something with it. And feeling the weight of somebody that you simply actually cared about, that they lied to you, finally, and looking for a way of function on this world, which is difficult for anybody to do, not to mention throughout a pandemic, which feels acceptable proper now [laughs] — it’s loads, and I really feel like as she’s gotten older, the weight of that and carrying that along with her, that’s the place we begin the recreation along with her. In fact, it was onerous to be in that area continually whereas capturing this recreation over the course of 5 or 6 years, however I like this character, I like working with these actors, I like working with Neil and with [writer Halley Gross]. It was such a collaborative and enjoyable area to be in, contemplating the subject material of the recreation.

Ellie is unquestionably coping with loads – she has a variety of trauma, PSTD, survivor’s guilt. And the recreation approaches that in very onerous, however largely very sincere methods. What sort of conversations did you will have with Neil and Halley about portraying Ellie’s trauma?

I feel a variety of it was speaking with Neil and with Halley… How can we inform that story and inform the story in the finest manner for folks to form of relate to that and perceive what coping with nervousness or PTSD, what that appears like? And it was essential for us to get that proper. And we had a variety of discussions about it, a variety of stuff that I don’t know if I really feel comfy speaking about [laughs], however you realize, it was actually essential for us to get that proper, as a result of lots of people do cope with nervousness and PSTD. We actually labored onerous on getting that proper.

Plenty of the response I get from individuals who have performed it, they’re like, “it’s so onerous to see Ellie undergo this and be in these conditions.” It’s humorous how, in the first recreation, a few of the experiences that Joel goes by means of, there’s some similarities there. However it’s actually onerous to see a 19-year-old lady make some related selections.

Considered one of the issues that regularly will get introduced up in critiques and protection is that there is no such thing as a black and white in the morality of those video games. There’s a variety of shades of grey there.

Sure, there are. And I feel for me, I’m so excited to be part of this story that’s taking dangers. I really feel like with Naughty Canine, they take dangers they usually’re not attempting to please all people. And I really feel like as a way to transfer a medium ahead, typically you want folks to try this, to take dangers and be like, “yeah, this isn’t going to be for everyone, however this can be a story that we determined to inform.” It’s thrilling to me, and I’m so extremely proud to be part of it.

And with Ellie being a homosexual lady, and for her to be the protagonist of this large, AAA recreation – that appears like an essential step for LGBT illustration. What do you suppose which means, to have that form of illustration on this huge of a recreation?

It’s actually thrilling to me, and particularly that the recreation is popping out throughout Satisfaction month, it simply feels very acceptable and thrilling. However when we’ve got illustration in any media, you will have extra folks that may join with the story, and isn’t that the level of storytelling? I imply, you need folks to attach. You need them to narrate, or at the very least study one thing new from a brand new perspective. And we all know this – we all know illustration is essential, this isn’t a brand new factor. However I like that this character is only a regular teenage lady who’s queer and is in a AAA recreation title. I don’t know, it simply feels actually particular. And I do know I hold saying this, however I’m so unbelievably proud that I received to play this character and was capable of be part of that illustration.