Elliot Page Will Continue to Star in ‘Umbrella Academy’

Elliot Page will proceed to play the function of Vanya Hargreeves in “The Umbrella Academy,” the Netflix sequence a few household of superheroes that’s develop into one of many streaming service’s largest hits.

Vanya is a cisgender girl whose superpower entails unleashing pressure by means of using sound. There aren’t any plans to change the character’s gender, insiders informed Selection.

Page, star of movies comparable to “Juno” and the X-Males sequence, introduced he’s a gender non-binary transgender particular person in a heartfelt social media message on Tuesday. Page’s credited identify has already been up to date on “The Umbrella Academy’s” IMDB web page.

Netflix can be in the method of updating Page’s identify in the metadata throughout all titles he’s concerned with which are out there to watch on the streaming service, one other insider mentioned. These modifications ought to begin to be mirrored all through Tuesday.

The majority of the social media response to Page’s announcement was constructive, with stars comparable to Miley Cyrus and Kate Mara signaling their assist. Nevertheless, some commentators steered that the function of Vanya Hargreeves must be recast. The character’s identify trended on Twitter under #Elliot.

GLAAD, the LGBTQ advocacy group, pushed again on the notion that Vanya must be recast with a cisgender feminine actor.

“Trans actors can and do play each trans and cisgender characters. I’m positive Elliot will proceed to be sensible in Umbrella Academy and lots of various kinds of roles in the longer term,” Nick Adams, director of transgender media at GLAAD, informed Selection.

“The Umbrella Academy” facilities on group of adopted sibling superheroes who staff up to remedy the thriller of their father’s dying whereas avoiding a possible apocalypse. The sequence ended its second season in July. In November, Netflix renewed “The Umbrella Academy” for a 3rd season.