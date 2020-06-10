Elly’s Neighbours exit storyline revealed as she starts new life with Shaun?

Characters in Cleaning soap Land are likely to undergo spells of horrible luck, however Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta) in Neighbours has had greater than her fair proportion of late – however may her upcoming departure be a contented one?

Viewers have seen Elly despatched to jail over the occasions surrounding Finn’s loss of life, practically lose her child daughter, Aster, and going through a battle for her life because of some threatening behaviour from fellow inmates- together with Andrea Somers (Madeleine West).

However now she is out and has reunited with Aster’s father, Shaun Watkins (Brad Moller), a reunion that appeared unlikely to her on account of him apparently being killed in an avalanche accident.

Shaun one way or the other survived by hiding in a cabin for months and made a shock return simply in time to cease his mom fleeing the nation with his daughter.

However does his return paint an image of how Elly will say her goodbyes to Erinsborough? Upcoming scenes within the UK (which have already aired in Australia because of the hole that now exists between transmissions) present Shaun make the shock determination to depart and head again to Switzerland following how fragile everyone seems to be in any case that has occurred.

Confronted by what his brother did, he heads off leaving Elly and Aster behind with the promise to return when he’s assured he could be a good father. Elly is gloomy to see him go however realises he wants the house to recover from all the pieces he has been via.

However, is that this the final we are going to see of Shaun? We suspect his return, which might be largely pointless in any other case, has been achieved so as to facilitate an eventual blissful ending for Elly so we absolutely anticipate a reunion earlier than her time on the road involves an in depth. As for whether or not this happens on-screen or she heads out to hitch him alone stays to be seen.

We lately checked out methods Elly may depart Neighbours and a new life with Shaun was one in all our predictions. Whereas there are after all different prospects, we’re standing by this being the most probably choice.

