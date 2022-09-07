Elon Musk against “The Rings of Power”: “Tolkien is turning in his grave”

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.” (Prime Video)

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are already available on the platform Prime Video following its world premiere on September 2. At least 25 million viewers were fixed on the first day of transmission of the series.

But who does not seem to be very convinced of the subject is Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla, who expressed his displeasure with respect to the series through his Twitter account. “Tolkien is turning over in his grave,” she said simply, and alarm bells went off in the Twitter universe. Not content with that, he added, “Almost all the male characters so far are cowards, idiots, or both. Only Galadriel is brave, intelligent and kind.” Thus he gave his vision of the role of men in fiction.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Elon Musk claimed that he doesn’t like “The Rings of Power”. (NTB via REUTERS)

Far from giving a lukewarm and spiritless message, his two tweets were forceful and had countless likes and retweets. All this could have something to do with the confrontation between Musk and Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. His different projects and companies face each other: while Elon is focused on his space travel through his company SpaceX, Bezos try something similar with Blue Origin. A battle that is being waged in space and also on our planet. The question is how much this type of comment or posting can affect Musk to the platform series created by Bezos. For now, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power They are enjoying a good streak and will continue with the seasons they have scheduled to carry out.

The series will transport viewers to an era where great powers were forged. (Prime Video)

Let us remember that the character of Galadriel, on the other hand, had been interpreted in the film trilogy of Peter Jackson by australian actress Cate Blanchett, it did not have the same features of this new version. While Blanchett gave an image of a serene and calm elf, this Galadriel played by Morfydd Clark She is a warrior of arms to take and a true heroine.

“I would say that her serenity is earned with effort,” the new actress told the magazine. Variety. “I don’t think you get to that level of wisdom without going through things. In fact, there is a loss of innocence.”

The series premiered a few days ago on streaming. (Prime Video)

In an effort to defend their new airsClark made an analysis of the evolution of the elves in the different ages that are related in this story: “The elves of the Third Age have evolved to a certain extent. The goblins of the First Age are very messy and tease each other a lot, and they also fight and make fun of each other. It was really interesting for all of us who play canonical characters to explore how these characters become who we know them to be.”

KEEP READING:

What is it about The Whalethe Brendan Fraser film that received a 6-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival

Wendell y Wildthe new Netflix animation created by the minds behind The Nightmare Before Christmas y Coraline

Barbarian: the film that is postulated as one of the most terrifying of the year