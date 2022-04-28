Elon Musk already owns Twitter after paying 44,000 million dollars: this is how the tycoon has managed to take over the social network

This morning we learned that Twitter was on the final stretch of the negotiations for a sale to Elon Muskaccording to leaked information from a person close to the case and what Bloomberg has reported.

Hours later, just a few minutes ago, it was notified the suspension of the stock market listing of the social network, which indicated that there would soon be important news regarding it. And, finally, a press release has confirmed it: Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has finally bought Twitter.

Under the terms of the agreement, the shareholders of the social network will receive $54.20 cash per share of the same that they own at the closing of the transaction proposal: the purchase price represents a 38% premium on the closing price of Twitter stock on April 1, 2022, which was the last trading day before Musk revealed his roughly 9% stake in Twitter.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD VIDEOS from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok on your MOBILE

How did this acquisition come about?

The firm created by Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk’s latest obsession, has been working to specify the terms of the transaction a few days ago. Monday was expected to be the day the final deal could be announced.

It must be remembered that, after criticizing the social network and after secretly acquiring almost 10% of Twitter, Elon Musk offered to buy 100% of Twitter for $43 billion. The board of directors opposed the offer and even launched his so-called “Poison Pill” to prevent Musk from taking over the company. Now everything has changed.

As The Wall Street Journal has learned, last Friday Musk met with several private investors through videoconferences to convince them of your proposal. A few days ago, on his Twitter account, Musk already warned that the purchase should be a decision of the investors and not of the Board of Directors.

Taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022





After the first contact, it has been known that yesterday, Sunday, there was a meeting of both parties they have made the deal more feasible. This change in the decision is not only because of Musk’s oratory power, nor that he has managed to convince all the investors.

The key could be Musk said he was considering making a ‘tender offer’: a purchase offer, usually public, that allows shareholders to sell at a price set by the person making the offer (in this case, Musk).

In this case, normally, the stock price is higher than the market price. And this ‘tender offer’ could overcome all the obstacles that Musk has found among the Twitter Board of Directors.

Planes de Musk con Twitter

Over the weekend, Elon Musk has used his favorite social network to tweet some of his other plans with the platform. Among other things, he has reported that “if our Twitter bid succeeds, we will beat the spam bots or die trying!” Also that they will authenticate the accounts of all “real humans”.

If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

In the company’s acquisition statement, Musk has added another important point to his immediate plans:

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by improving the product with new features, making the algorithms are open source to increase confidence.

Last week, Elon Musk debuted as Twitter’s largest shareholder trolling with errata on the long-awaited function of editing tweets.

The tycoon, right now the richest man in the world, has more than 83 million followers this being one of the largest social network profiles. Elon Musk uses the social network at will, any mention of a cryptocurrency means that it rises or falls in value considerablydepending on what Musk intends.