Elon Musk and Dorsey say that C is the best programming language. Cardano founder disagrees: “wait until you meet Haskell”

The founder of the Cardano cryptocurrency (one of the most recognized and, as is the case with the sector, is also registering significant falls) has entered into a discussion on Twitter with its founder, Jack Dorsey, and with the tycoon who wants to buy the Elon platform musk, about programming languages.

The founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, entered the rag after a fan of Tesla (which has recently been in the news for its absolute rejection of telecommuting and for its dismissals) asked Elon Musk to add software notes to the Tesla app.

The programmer career in 2017 and in the future (with Javier Santana)

c, the best

Elon Musk, responding to the Twitter user, mentioned his dislike for modern C++ and his love for plain C. To this, Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey agreed. Do not forget that C has many followers in the world. It is 50 years old and has been widely “revered” and supported on virtually every platform in the computing world today.

Transformers are replacing C heuristics for post-processing of the vision NN’s “giant bag of points”. [Side note: I hate the bloated mess that is modern C++, but love simple C, as you know what it will compile to in terms of actual CPU operations.] — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2022

For his part, on the same Twitter, Charles Hoskinson, who contributed to the thread, mentioned: “wait until you discover Haskell”. Cardano’s smart contract programming language is based on Haskell, as is Marlowe, the specific language for financial smart contracts. Cardano is developed on Haskell for both its off-chain and on-chain codes. Anyway, Haskell is not one of the most widely used programming languages.

just wait until you guys discover haskell — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) June 2, 2022

Why haskell?





Cardano chose Haskell because it believes that Cardano’s Plutus and Marlowe smart contracts can be carefully implemented that provides a high level of certainty from the start. This comes after the resulting vulnerabilities, code flaws or smart contract exploits on blockchains and smart contract languages ​​that have resulted in significant financial losses.

So the primary criticism is that Cardano writes software carefully when billions of dollars are at stake from millions of users and thousands of businesses rely upon the infrastructure for their livelihood? I’d love to see these guys build a hospital. https://t.co/xjAmF7HPiu — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) June 2, 2022

In fact, Hoskinson shared another tweet with a video defending Cardano’s approach in the wake of the recent Solana outage. Needless to say, Cardano’s slow approach has been often criticized by investors who want results instant.

Via | U.Today