Elon Musk Bluntly Denies The Alleged Threesome With Amber Heard In Johnny Depp Court Case

Johnny Depp is presently coping with two separate courtroom instances and extra particulars associated to these instances proceed to drop. Not too long ago, Amber Heard’s ex-boyfriend Elon Musk received pulled into the depositions associated to Depp’s case in opposition to Heard after it was reported Musk had a “three-way affair” with Heard and her buddy Cara Delevingne. Now Elon Musk has some blunt ideas in regards to the allegations.
However first, some backstory. As a part of the depositions within the case Johnny Depp has pursued with Amber Heard following their divorce again in 2017, Josh Drew (who was once married to Amber Heard’s reported greatest buddy Raquel Pennington), stated that Elon Musk had a threesome affair with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne in Johnny Depp’s personal LA penthouse.
A separate report from a concierge alleged seeing what was presumably the 2 ladies and Elon Musk taking an elevator as much as Johnny Depp’s suite in late 2016. Now, Musk is strongly denying that he had a threesome with the 2 ladies, telling Web page Six:
Cara and I are pals, however we’ve by no means been intimate. She would verify this. Additionally, I want to verify once more that Amber and I solely began going out a few month after her divorce submitting. I don’t suppose I used to be ever even within the neighborhood of Amber throughout their marriage! Concerning this lawsuit, I’d advocate that everybody concerned bury the hatchet and transfer on.
The information comes after Josh Drew alleged this threesome occurred whereas Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had been nonetheless married and collectively. Elon Musk has maintained that he didn’t start a relationship with Heard till after she filed for divorce, which he has repeated within the assertion above.
Elon Musk was first dragged into the courtroom case earlier this yr, although the alleged data concerning Cara Delevingne got here to mild later. Musk and Amber Heard made their relationship official within the spring of 2017 however had damaged up already by August of that yr. In 2018, Elon Musk started relationship Grimes and the couple had a child this yr. Talking of their relationship previous to the CEO relationship Grimes, Heard stated on the time it was tough to breakup within the public eye, noting:
Being within the public eye means having to elucidate your self to so many individuals, a lot of the time. In this case, I would like to stay extra quiet. Though we’ve got damaged up, Elon and I care deeply for each other and stay shut. Thanks for the continued assist, respect, and privateness throughout these tough, very human instances.
It might be her second main breakup within the public eye after her divorce from Johnny Depp. In the previous, each Heard and Cara Delevingne have been cited as pals and the previous mannequin and Carnival Row actress even stepped in to simply accept an award for her buddy. Delevingne was additionally in a relationship shortly earlier than this time, relationship the musician St. Vincent into 2016. She later dated Ashley Benson earlier than they broke up earlier this yr.
In the meantime, this isn’t the primary time Elon Musk has been within the information just lately. The tech mogul additionally just lately had a child with Grimes and so they gave their son a very singular identify: X Æ A-Xii. It was so notable, even Apple’s mother Gwyneth Paltrow had an A+ remark after the announcement was made. I’m unsure I’d wish to be within the information for a child identify, however an alleged three-way affair is arguably even wilder. You possibly can’t say 2020 hasn’t been an fascinating yr.
