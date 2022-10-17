Elon Musk changes plans in Ukraine and will continue to pay for Starlink “indefinitely”. Behind there is a whole mess of who pays what

Last week we learned that SpaceX had asked the Pentagon to fund its Starlink satellite services in Ukraine. According to information from Elon Musk’s company, these operations, they have already cost SpaceX 80 million dollars since the service was activated between February and March until now, and that will exceed 100 million by the end of the year.

Now, Elon Musk has tweeted that SpaceX will continue to fund Starlink services for free. Elon Musk has also confirmed his statement to the Financial Times and added that SpaceX will finance Starlink in Ukraine “indefinitely”.

The controversy: who finances Starlink





All this, since the announcement last week, has raised various controversies. On the one hand: is it really Starlink who has borne the costs of all this service in Ukraine? What Elon Musk says is that the Russian army continues to destroy terminals, and that forces the company to have to send more and also finance the system that already exists.

On the other hand, there are reports stating that these costs have not fallen on the shoulders of SpaceX exclusively. Dimko Zhluktenko, founder of the dzygaspaw military foundation, as well as a software engineer and developer, has reminded that the services and their use have a cost in Ukraine as in the rest of the countries.

“I admire SpaceX’s actions to enable the StarLink service in Ukraine. It was a change agent for the Ukrainian military,” Zhluktenko said on his Twitter. Still, the developer reminds that “I have not seen any StarLink that has been bought by governments, or by SpaceX. All the Starlinks I have ever seen and used were either purchased by volunteers like myself, or soldiers who put up their personal money.”

Zhluktenko himself says that through his foundation and donations he bought 50 StarLinks and that pay 60 dollars a month for the service as do the citizens of other countries. He also says that he would love to see the start-up process for StarLinks in Ukraine and all the costs that Elon claims the company charged. To this, there have been people who have shown how, effectively, there is a large number of citizens who pay monthly for services.

So @elonmusk is whining about losing a lot of money on Starlinks for Ukraine. Meanwhile, may I present to you snippets of my bank statements.

Thousands of Ukrainians, paying his company monthly. So the question is: did you really lose more money than you earned? pic.twitter.com/w8OX2EBiqf — Melanie Podolyak (@MelaniePodolyak) October 14, 2022

Another aspect that has raised suspicions is that, as Politico published, while Musk was initially praised for providing the Starlink terminals to Ukraine, according to the SpaceX letter, the vast majority were partially or totally financed by others, including the government of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

However, according to Musk and his company, as published by NeoWin, “in addition to paying for the terminals, the launch, maintenance and replacement of satellites and ground stations, and paying telecoms for Internet access through the catwalks, Starlink also defends its operations against cyber attacks and interference. All of this costs SpaceX about $20 million a month.

It must be remembered that in April, the Washington Post published that the Pentagon secretly financed these services.

In February, when Musk announced the arrival of Starlink quickly in the country, there were those who talked about how “people underestimate how much SpaceX is a strategic national asset for the United States,” according to Alec Stap’s wordsp, co-founder of a Washington, DC-based think tank In times of war, everything can be suspected of ulterior motives, and the United States is no stranger to the war we are witnessing.

The importance of satellite internet in a war





Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine is a very important source of communication, both for the citizens of Ukraine and also for the army. Services have enabled the military to stay connected after cell phone towers were bombed.

The Pentagon also confirmed that it has been discussing the payments with SpaceX and is seeking alternatives because according to Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, “there are other entities that we can certainly partner with when it comes to providing Ukraine with what it needs on the battlefield.