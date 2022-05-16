Elon Musk claims that the Twitter algorithm “manipulates us” and gives advice to prevent it… but its founder responds

From its creation until 2016, Twitter had always ordered the tweets that were shown to the user based on which had been the last to be published. That same year, decided to put the decision of what to show in our feed to an algorithm that it was inserting tweets outside its timeline based on the analysis of our preferences.

The complaints of the users (some because they did not agree with the ‘taste’ of the algorithm, others because they considered their usual user experience manipulated) achieved that, two years later, Twitter will enable an option to return our feed to the old format.

Recently, Twitter announced the future addition of functionality that would allow users of your mobile app to quickly swipe between feeds, but with a little catch: by default, when opening the app the ‘algorithmic’ feed would always be shown. Thus, the company kept pushing us so that an artificial intelligence, under criteria unknown or adjustable by us, decide what and when we are interested in seeing.

Musk, ‘the Illumi Naughty’

And in the middle of all this, yesterday there was a tweet from what we all considered the new owner of Twitter (until he ‘temporarily paralyzed the operation’ last week), Elon Musk, in which he recommended his 93 million followers “fix your Twitter feed” because “we are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don’t realize.”

Very important to fix your Twitter feed: 1. Tap home button.

2. Tap stars on upper right of screen.

3. Select “Latest tweets”. You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don’t realize. Easy to switch back & forth to see the difference. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

And not conform to the advice, too has given his followers the instructions to carry out:

Press the ‘Start’ button. Press the stars icon at the top right of the screen. Select the “Latest Tweets” option.

After that, he has pinned the tweet on his profile and signed it with a reply that reads like this: “This message has been offered by the Illuminaughty”playing with the ‘Illuminati’ (the sect that controls the world according to most weekend tabletop movies) and the English term ‘naughty’ (naughty).

Jack Dorsey, Musk’s friend, but also Twitter founderex-CEO and responsible for the decision to implement the algorithmic feed, has answered minutes later clarifying that

“[Dicho feed] it was simply designed to save you time when you are away from the app for a while. slide down [en la app móvil] to update also go back to the reverse chronology”.

Possibly as a result of said intervention, hours later Musk has added his own clarifications:

“I am not suggesting [que haya] malice in the algorithm, rather it is trying to guess what you might want to read and in doing so inadvertently manipulates/amplifies your views without you even realizing this is happening.

That is the algorithm would be acting as a “sounding board” for the user, exaggerating the weight of ideas that coincide with their own —and, therefore, minimizing the contrary ones—. Musk has not entered to assess the possibility that one or another case may occur depending on the ideas professed by the user, as many Twitter users denounce.

Not to mention potential bugs in the code. Open source is the way to go to solve both trust and efficacy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2022

To that concern, Musk has added another one, related to “possible errors in the code” of the algorithmand taking the opportunity to proclaim that “open source is the way forward to solve both trust and efficiency.”