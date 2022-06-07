Elon Musk complains that YouTube is full of scam ads. Many users reply that he pays for YouTube Premium

After speaking publicly about Twitter’s problems, announcing that he was going to join the Board of Directors and finally not joining and then buying the company (albeit with important changes of opinion along the way), Elon Musk is now going for YouTube.

No, it is not that it has announced that it wants to buy Google’s video platform. But he has complained about her just as he did with the Twitter bots. And the complaint makes sense. Literally, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has said that “YouTube seems to be a non-stop ad scam“.





YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2022

Then, as usual, Elon has continued in the conversation, laughing thanks to a follower and giving some explanations about why he has tweeted what he has tweeted. In fact, he has published from his account a meme that a user had made of him and at which he had laughed.

Elon Musk publishes a meme that captures YouTube unmoved by the spread of scam ads

The meme that Elon has published and that we share below these lines shows a YouTube very pissed off when someone “curses” on the platform, and totally relaxed (like Patrick from SpongeBob sleeping peacefully) before the obvious scam ads spread throughout its Web.

In a conversation with another user who defined one of the scams as something like “Stop what you’re doing if you want to become a millionaire in five easy steps…”, Musk stated that “Yes, exactly. Also, other companies are using the tesla name for solar [¿sus techos solares?] y Powerwall. I will put an end to that“.

Server can talk about the case of Spain, and the truth is that ads with that tint describing the user Musk has replied to are widespreadjust like the scams in comments that great youtubers have been complaining about for months without getting much.

The response of many users? tell him pay for YouTube Premium to stop watching ads, as if the richest man in the world didn’t have the funds to do so. It clearly doesn’t fix the problem Musk is complaining about, but it also seems like the CEO still hasn’t succumbed to YouTube’s insistence that we pay up.