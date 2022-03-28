Elon Musk considers creating an open source social network because he says that Twitter does not respect freedom of expression

Elon Musk used his favorite social network (or at least the one he uses the most), Twitter, to say Considering the possibility of creating your own social network. First, the magnate creator of Tesla and SpaceX (and his Starlink, which has just raised its price in Spain), criticized Twitter for not allowing freedom of expression.

“Freedom of expression is essential for a democracy to work. Do you think Twitter rigorously respects this principle?” he said first. To then go on to argue that, in his opinion, “given that Twitter functions as a de facto public square, not respect the principles of freedom of expression fundamentally undermines democracy.

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD VIDEOS from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok on your MOBILE

A network with open source algorithm

With these claims, Pranay Patthole, a software developer at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in India who a few weeks ago became popular for becoming “friends” on Musk’s Twitter, asked him on the same social network if he would consider building a new social media platform.

And he clarified “one that consists of an open source algorithmone in which freedom of expression and adherence to freedom of expression have the highest priority, one in which propaganda is minimal.”

Would you consider building a new social media platform, @elonmusk? One that would consist an open source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal. I think that kind of a platform is needed. — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) March 26, 2022

“I’m seriously thinking about it” was the response of the Tesla tycoon that caused a furor on Twitter.

The love-hate story of Musk and Twitter





Despite his complaints, Musk dominates Twitter. Only you need to mention something related to a cryptocurrency for the bitcoin or dogecoin market to change. Many times it has happened. For example, in December, Musk posted that “Tesla will make it possible to buy some products with Doge and see how it goes.” And the value of this coin rose by 24% shortly after posting the tweet.

Another epic moment took place last year when Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio by adding “#bitcoin” caused the price of this cryptocurrency to skyrocket 20% in just a few minutes.

Twitter also helped to give a lot of publicity to his Starlink in the middle of the war of Russia against Ukraine that has the world shocked. Mykhailo Fedorov, deputy prime minister and head of Ukraine’s Digital Transformation, asked on his Twitter, tagging Elon Musk, that Starlink provide service to his country to avoid running the risk of running out of internet with the current situation. Hours later, the businessman said that it had been activated and that the company’s objective is to reinforce it.