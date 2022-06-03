Elon Musk despises telecommuting in a letter: “there are companies that do it, but since when do they not launch an incredible product?

Elon Musk has sent a letter to Tesla employees about telecommuting that is priceless. First of all, in Tesla you can telework… your overtimebut you have to spend 40 hours a week in the office.

And, with this letter, he also discredits all the companies that have advocated teleworking. According to the tycoon, “there are companies that do not require this (spend at least 40 hours a week in the office), But when was the last time they released an amazing product? a long time ago”.

In this same letter, in addition to saying that “everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours a week in the office.” Because the office should be the place where “your work colleagues are located and not some pseudo remote office”. With this, he concludes, that if a person does not show up at the office, Tesla will assume that you have resigned and left your job.

More pressure for the “seniors”

Also, the longer you’ve been inside Tesla “the more visible your presence has to be.” In other words, it seems that it requires more than those mandatory 40 hours in front of the desk in the company buildings. And remember why he often lives in the factory so that others can see them working with them.

Musk says that if he hadn’t lived inside the factory himself, Tesla would have gone bankrupt. “Tesla has created and will create the best products on earth. And that is not achieved by talking on the phone,” Musk also told the firm’s workers.

Musk and Tesla’s endless schedules

The tycoon has always boasted of working long hours and sleeping a few hours a day on a sofa in his office to get Tesla ahead. Probably to then publicly justify that Tesla works much more of what is owed.

“There are much easier places to work, but no one has ever changed the world with 40 hours a week,” the world’s richest man has said.

There are way easier places to work, but nobody ever changed the world on 40 hours a week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2018

Twitter employees may be shaking. It must be remembered that Musk has repeatedly criticized Twitter’s policies and now his employees fear that he will destroy the work of years