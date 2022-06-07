Elon Musk has launched his lawyers against Twitter for the false accounts, and the justice is also going to investigate the company

The sale of Twitter has become a real show. After a merger agreement was announced in style, everything was paused after Twitter stated that its fake or spam accounts were around 5% of the total. After a few days without news about it, now Elon Musk is once again putting more pressure on the social network to offer him all the information regarding these users, now being an ultimatum that seems definitive. And to this is also added the investigation that the Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, is going to begin into false accounts and bots on Twitter.

After making a disbursement of 44,000 million dollars, the American tycoon wanted to deflate the purchase with the request for relevant information to know whether or not to go ahead with the operation. This time she has not done it through his own Twitter account, but has left it in the hands of his lawyers.

Elon Musk continues to pressure Twitter

The ultimatum that Elon Musk has launched has been clear: If data about fake Twitter bots and profiles is not provided, the operation will be cancelled. This has been explained by his own lawyers in a letter that has been sent on his behalf to the legal director of Twitter. This says the following:

Mr. Musk believes that the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights (and corresponding company obligations). This is a clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations under the purchase agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all resulting rights, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the agreement. […] As the future owner of Twitter, Mr. Musk clearly has a right to the requested data in order to prepare for the transition of the Twitter business to his ownership and to facilitate the financing of the transaction. To do both, he must have a complete and accurate understanding of the core of Twitter’s business model: its active user base.





It is made clear that Musk has not had enough with the data provided by the social network. They want access to all the information, with the aim of making an independent assessment. This would make Twitter have to extract all this information to be reviewed, and it seems that they do not have it too clear. In this case, a game of tug-of-war has been entered, in which nothing is going as planned at first.

At the moment, Twitter affirms that they have shared all the corporate information with Musk so that the merger process can be carried out. But in this case, it seems that something is being left out and that they do not want to offer for fear of ending up losing the entire agreement. The problem that arises now is that if they do not offer the necessary data in the next few days, the agreement is completely settled and the merger does not take place. The fact of having this ultimatum on them makes them have to think very well about their next moves and, above all, be quick.

In short, since the agreement between Twitter and Elon Musk was announced, the only thing that has been visible on the horizon is problems. The fact that the CEO of Tesla has questioned these figures, the only thing that has caused is an astronomical drop in the value of Twitter shares. This has led to strong investor demands who see it as a move by Musk to get more shares at a reduced price.

Justice also begins to pressure Twitter

As we mentioned, an investigation will be opened in Texas against Twitter and the information it has released in recent months. For the prosecutor Ken Paxton, the reports that the social network is making public do not seem to be too convincing. It is because of that now opens a civil investigation in which all the data of the Twitter accounts are required that have not been authentic from the year 2017 to the present day. In addition, it requires that all this information be organized in months.

In this way, two completely different fronts are opened for Twitter. On the one hand, it has a possible future owner demanding data, but justice is also demanding it to carry out an investigation. This means that they will have to throw data in a mandatory way and hide absolutely nothing. Likewise, according to several legal experts, they point out that this may be strange when it is coordinated at the state level and not at the federal level. We will have to wait for how it is resolved, and the term that has been granted to offer all this detailed documentation.

Via | WSJ