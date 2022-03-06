Elon Musk Has Told Ukrainians To Use Starlink Internet With Care: Here’s Why

It’s been more than a week since Russia started the invasion of Ukraine and these days Elon Musk has starred in a long list of news. It all started when the Deputy Prime Minister and Head of Digital Transformation of Ukraine asked on his Twitter, tagging the Tesla tycoon, that SpaceX’s Starlink serve his country to avoid running the risk of running out of internet with the current situation. Hours later, the businessman said that he had been activated.

A few days later, an engineer and fan of this service tried it, because he already had his satellite dish to connect from before (An antenna costs between $2,000 and $3,000 on eBay., but since there was no service until a few days ago, it had been useless so far). The engineer Oleg Kutkov reported on his social networks how he managed to connect to the network. Although he also said that the internet that he already used was still working perfectly, so for the moment the SpaceX networks were not necessary.

Anyway, with the need for these gadgets to connect, not many people are going to get Internet access with these satellites.

Now Musk has told the public to be careful when using his company’s internet. Being a non-Russian communications system, the Starlink satellite internet service has a “high” chance of being targeted during the current Russian invasionMusk said. He has explained that in many parts of Ukraine the available communications systems are all from Russian companies.

Recommend hiding the antennas

In addition, the founder and CEO of SpaceX advised users to only turn on Starlink when necessary and to place the antenna as far away from people as possible. As well suggested camouflaging the antennae so they are not visible.

Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2022

The billionaire is not the only one who has warned about this matter. For example, John Scott-Railton, a researcher at the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, noted on Twitter last weekend of the week that if Putin controls the sky over Ukraine “the users’ uplink transmissions become beacons for air strikes.” And he shared this image to illustrate his words:





In addition, the director of the United States National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), Christopher Scolese, warned that the Russian military could eventually target the satellites to disrupt Internet traffic and also satellite-based GPS services.