Elon Musk is still determined to make the Tesla a gaming place, Steam is his next step

After announcing his plans a few months ago, the billionaire updates the development of the integration.

Tesla, Inc. wants to make its vehicles huge entertainment centers, and that includes making it possible to enjoy big-budget video games. We could already see it last year with a gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 running from the Tesla Model S Plaid, but later Elon Musk went further in his ambition and announced the possibility of accessing Steam from the electric cars of the American manufacturer.

How are those plans going? As announced by the billionaire, the development of this function is going well and will probably have demo this next month.

No more has been said, but since as soon as August this innovation could be released in early access or beta, we won’t have to wait long to find out how it works and if it really is capable of 100% adapting the Steam experience.

Of course, you will not be able to enjoy the video game catalog on Steam with the moving car. Following his controversial promises, the NHTSA — the equivalent of the DGT in the United States — released a statement recalling that the law prohibits the sale of vehicles with faults that present unreasonable safety risks, including technologies capable of distracting drivers from driving in a dangerous way. safe”. Tesla, Inc. did not protest and released an update to prevent access to its Passenger Play, intended for companions, as long as the vehicle is in motion.

For their part, users do not have to have a next-generation Tesla to take the Valve store experience everywhere. Since the beginning of the year you can buy, with a small waiting list, Steam Deck, a portable hardware capable of running hundreds of commercial titles. For colleagues like Alejandro Pascual, its launch has already changed the way they play on PC.

