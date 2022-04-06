Elon Musk named Twitter board member after buying his 9.2% stake and questioning whether the network respects freedom of expression

The dance of Elon Musk and Twitter and Twitter and Elon Musk seems to have no end. If the CEO of Tesla already used the social network as his great communication weapon, now this fact can go further. After buying 9.2% of the shares of the company founded by Jack Dorsey, thus becoming the largest shareholder, and trolling users with questions about the edit button, Musk has become a new member of Twitter’s board of directors.

It has been the new CEO of the social network, Parag Agrawal, who has welcomed him to the board, mentioning that “Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it was clear to us that he would bring great value to our board.”

He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitterand in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon! — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD VIDEOS from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok on your MOBILE

Has Musk done odd jobs for Twitter in recent weeks?

Is the big question that arises when seeing how Elon Musk has behaved in recent weeks regarding Twitter, see his recent stock purchase and this appointment. What could have seemed critical to us, such as when he surveyed users about whether there was freedom of expression on Twitter (concluding that there was not), may have been surveys made to users in an agreed manner between the social network’s board and Elon himself.

Of course, by unleashing the controversies, Elon seemed to be on his own, as he responded that he was “seriously thinking” about the possibility of creating a new open source social network. And maybe he was on his own, and as a result of so much critical and constructive tweet, the board and Musk started talking.

One possible clue that they were likely collaborating is that after asking his followers if Twitter adhered to free speech principles, Musk wrote “The consequences of this poll will be significant. Please vote carefully.” Exactly the same thing has been written by the CEO of Twitter quoting Musk after asking Elon this morning if there was a need to edit tweets buttonas we see in the tweet inserted below:

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. https://t.co/UDJIvznALB — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

More than two years ago, Jack Dorsey, then CEO of Twitter, asked Elon Musk what could be done to improve Twitter. And Musk replied that to differentiate between real users and fake ones, that is, between people and bots.