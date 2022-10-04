Elon Musk now if he wants to buy Twitter: he maintains his offer of 44,000 million dollars to get rid of the trial

The purchase of Twitter had become a real soap opera that aimed to end a really media trial. But Elon Musk has decided to completely change his approach, and going from an outright denial of the purchase to now being interested in taking over the company for $44 billion.

The famous CEO of Tesla, after committing to buy Twitter with a large number of millions, decided to back down despite signing the contract due to the number of bots and fake accounts on the social network. But it seems that they have suddenly disappeared at a stroke in these months, or that Elon Musk has wanted to avoid appearing in a trial that he had completely lost as a result of a Twitter lawsuit. Almost everyone opts for this second option.

Elon Musk now sees a good deal buying Twitter

It has been Bloomberg itself that, mentioning sources close to this operation, has given investors hope that this operation will end up being completed. If everything goes as expected, Elon Musk would end up paying a total of $54.20 per share for Twitter, which would amount to a total of 44,000 million dollars.





The market response to this announcement by Bloomberg has been fantastic. At the time of writing this article, the actions of Twitter They have hit a rise of 12.54%reached a value of 47.93 dollars. And this price per share is expected to continue to rise, especially if the news is confirmed by Elon Musk himself through his Twitter account.

With this decision, the CEO of Tesla completely changes his position, which has been trying for the last few months to terminate the contract he has already signed to acquire the company. Twitter’s response was clear: what was signed had to be fulfilled and they sued him to take him to trial next week. Days before this court hearing arrived, Elon Musk has now wanted to rescue his offer and fulfill what was signed.

It’s certainly a lot of coincidence, and may indicate that he clearly saw himself losing his mind and being forced to buy Twitter. Before that, always it is more elegant to do it before it is a court order. We will have to be aware of the next information, and above all to make it completely official, something that we can expect in the next few hours.

