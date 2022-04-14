Elon Musk offers 43,000 million dollars to buy Twitter in its entirety and thus “unlock its potential”

After becoming the largest shareholder of Twitter, and not agreeing to join the company’s board of directors, Elon Musk has offered investors to take 100% of the shares through a hostile takeover bid at $54.20 per share, which would mean a disbursement of 43,000 million dollars.

It is a generous price per share, since it represents 38% more than the value that the shares had on April 1, the day the investment that led Musk to take almost 10% was publicly announced. Elon also recalls that the offer carries a 54% premium over what the stock was worth on January 28, the day before he started investing in smaller amounts.

In the text, Musk is ambitious about Twitter, stating that “it has extraordinary potential. unlock ité”. On the purchase of shares he is blunt: “It is my best and last offer, and if it is not accepted, I would have to reconsider my position as a shareholder”. At this point it must be remembered that if he finally joins the board, could not have controlled 14.9% of the shares, which would have stopped a plan like this.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD VIDEOS from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok on your MOBILE

An offer that can change Twitter and the Internet forever

Elon Musk seems to be quite clear about what path he wants for Twitter, in general aspects such as freedom of expression, and in other more specific and technical ones such as editing tweets. The second wouldn’t have much of an impact, but the first could change and influence the Internet of the futuresince Twitter is one of the most influential platforms at the level of public opinion and expression, and a big change in it can influence other platforms.

On this, Elon has explained that he invested in Twitter “because I believe in its potential to be the platform for freedom of expression around the world. However, since making my investment, I now realize that the company will not prosper or meet this social imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to become a private company”

For now, Twitter’s board of directors has not commented on the offer. Elon Musk can afford such an operation as he is the richest person in the world thanks to the valuation of his companies. So it is understood that he could undertake something like this and pay for it in cash.