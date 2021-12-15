Elon Musk plays with the value of cryptocurrencies again: Tesla will accept Dogecoins and the currency soars 24%

“Tesla will make it possible to buy some products with Doge and see how it goes” announced Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the world and leader of Tesla a few hours ago on his Twitter profile. That is, the brand will accept the Dogecoin cryptocurrency for any transaction (in addition to cars, the brand sells clothes, belt buckles, miniatures of their cars, among others). And the value of this coin has risen by 24% after this tweet.

Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

For Musk, Dogecoin has a great advantage over Bitcoin, and that is that while the second is used by many to speculate, Dogecoin, the currency that arose from a meme, encourages spending, in his own words.

For now there is no more information on when Tesla will start accepting Dogecoin, or to pay for what types of products.

Musk’s games with cryptocurrencies





It should be remembered that at the beginning of this year 2021, a change of Elon Musk in his Twitter bio adding “#bitcoin “caused the price of Bitcoin to skyrocket 20% in just a few minutes.

The previous month, in December 2020, he posted a tweet saying: “One word: Doge.” Thanks to that tweet, the currency rose 30% in a few hours. In February of this year the same tycoon tweeted “Doge” and Dogecoin soared 45% in the following hours.

At the same time, as you empower these coins, you then have other moments where you criticize them and your words re-influence their values. In May, two months after starting to accept bitcoin, Musk announced that Tesla stopped accepting purchases with cryptocurrency due to high energy consumption that supposes its mining and its transactions. Shortly after Musk’s tweet, the price of Bitcoin went from 43,866 euros to 39,509 euros.

One of the creators of Dogecoin, Jackson Palmer, has spoken on several occasions that cryptocurrencies are a scam: “they are controlled by a cartel of rich people” as is centralized finance. According to his words: