Elon Musk presented Optimus, the humanoid robot valued at USD 20,000

South African billionaire and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, revealed this Friday a prototype of humanoid robot which, among other things, is capable of watering plants, transporting boxes and moving metal bars.

At an event about artificial intelligence in the offices of Tesla in Palo Alto, in California, United States, Musk explained that the robot uses the software of machine learning and the sensors developed by the electric vehicle company he runs.

When it goes on sale, the price of this robot -baptized as “Optimus”- will probably be lower than the $20,000said the billionaire.

“Optimus” has a 2.3 KWh battery and connectivity to Wi-Fi and LTE networks.

Last year, Musk already anticipated that Tesla was developing a humanoid robot to perform jobs”dangerous” that people do not want to do and indicated that the project would have profound economic implications.

The team in charge of Optimus he pointed out that the robot has a big difference from the original concept, since a realistic platform was needed on which it could be developed.

For this, the model that gives rise to this prototype was developed, a robot with much more realistic dimensions and size, with the intention of reaching a new generation, which would be the refinement of the current platform. Tesla He also explained that this design change in the robot implies changes in its weight, power and level of movement.

For example, now we have a weight of 73 kilos, against the 56 of the original concept. In addition, it will have a total of more than 200 degrees of movement throughout the body and 27 of these will be located in the hands.

It was also announced that this robot is powered by the same system Autopilot found in vehicles Tesla to be able to move around their environment and recognize objects.

In the part of the hand, the robot has been designed with a similar to that of humans, with the intention of being ergonomic, and being able to manipulate objects with relative ease, being able to load up to nine kilo packages in each one.

On the other hand, this Friday the conversations prior to the purchase of Twitter between Musk, Agrawal and Dorsey were leaked.

Demand for Twitter contra Elon Musk to cancel the acquisition of the platform reveals very important details related, first of all, to the agreements made before the magnate’s important announcement last April, in which he intended to buy the red social for 44,000 million dollars.

Now, new documents released a day before Twitter’s lawyers questioned Musk revealed a text message conversation between the CEO of SpaceX, Jack Dorseyy Parag Agrawal the day before the purchase announcement.

Apparently friendly conversations between Musk and current Twitter CEO Agrawal can be read in the documents. Also conversations with the CEO of Tesla and Jack Dorsey. Many of these conversations reveal Musk’s statements about his intentions after acquiring Twitter, as well as the occasional apparent joke from the CEO of Tesla.

It’s no secret that Twitter co-founder, Dorsey, advocated the acquisition of the platform by Elon Musk to make it a place where freedom of expression reigns. However, this is the first time that a conversation between the two businessmen can be read before the Twitter purchase announcement.

in conversations, Musk asks Dorsey what Twitter should look like. The platform’s founder replies: “I think it should be an open source protocol, funded by some kind of foundation that doesn’t own the protocol, it just advances it. A bit like what Signal has done. It cannot have an advertising model”.

Jack Dorsey also revealed to Musk that Twitter should be a platform, not a company. “A new platform is needed. It can’t be a company. That’s why I left,” Dorsey told the mogul. This message made Musk disagree, who replied that it was worth “both trying to move Twitter in a better direction and doing something new.”

Despite this minor difference of opinion, Jack Dorsey congratulated Musk when he learned of the executive’s first steps to buy Twitter:

“I have wanted it for a long time. I was very excited when I found out that it was finally possible,” said Jack. The Twitter founder was also excited about Musk meeting Parag Agrawal. “Parag is an incredible engineer,” he noted.

The documents show that the talks between Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal started well. Nevertheless, a big difference of opinion it caused relations between the two leaders to take a completely different course.

Before that, Musk admitted to Agwaral that he didn’t want to be the CEO of Twitter. “Frankly, I hate doing mgmt (management) stuff. I don’t think he should be anyone’s boss. But I love helping solve technical/product design problems,” Musk said.

Agrawal, for his part, wanted to show a closer figure. He asked Musk to treat him “like an engineer instead of a CEO”, when the tycoon told him that he wanted “Twitter to be the most incredible”. “I used to be CTO and I’ve been in our code base for a long time… treat me like an engineer instead of a CEO and let’s see where we get to,” said the current CEO of Twitter in relation to Musk’s plans to change the platform heading.

