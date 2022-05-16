Elon Musk responds “💩” to the CEO of Twitter while he explained how they fight fake accounts and spam

The sale of Twitter is not a typical operation. It is not for various reasons, but above all because whoever is leading it is not acting as expected. After launching himself into a goal that many believed to be pointless, Elon Musk claimed to pause the purchase because he did not trust the fake account numbers on the platform, although later he commented that his idea was still to complete the acquisition.

After putting pressure on the roof of Twitter by showing distrust in how spam and bots present on the platform are counted, Parag Agrawal, the company’s still CEO, has explained in a relatively long thread what he considers important when combating fake accounts. Elon Musk’s response has not been made to beg: “💩”

💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD VIDEOS from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok on your MOBILE

“We know we’re not perfect at detecting spam…”

After a brief introduction, Agrawal has reviewed points such as the following:

“We have strong incentives to detect and remove as much spam as we can, every day. Anyone who suggests otherwise is simply wrong.” “We suspend more than half a million spam accounts every day, usually before any of you see them on Twitter. We also block millions of accounts every week that we suspect may be spam, if they don’t pass human verification challenges (captchas, telephone verification, etc.)”. The tough challenge is that many accounts, which appear fake on the surface, are actually real people. And some of the spam accounts that are actually the most dangerous, and cause the most harm to our users, can look totally legitimate on paper. “We know we’re not perfect at detecting. And this is why, after all the spam removal that I’ve talked about earlier, we know some of it still gets away. We measure this internally. And each quarter, we’ve estimated that less 5% of all daily active monetizable users that we report to investors are spam accounts.” “Our estimate is based on multiple human reviews of thousands of accounts, randomly sampled, consistently over time, from *accounts we count as monetizable active daily users*. We do this every quarter and have been doing it.” for many years.” “The use of private data is particularly important to avoid misclassifying users who are actually real […] Our actual internal estimates for the last four quarters were well below 5%, based on the methodology described above. […] Unfortunately, we do not believe that this specific estimate can be done externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information (which we cannot share).”

Does Musk want to buy Twitter?

It has been to the latter that Elon Musk has responded with the famous smiley face emoji or “💩”, after the Twitter CEO also commented in the thread that all this has been discussed in private. After that, Musk has thrown another question at him again: “So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is critical to the financial health of Twitter.”

In the eyes of most media, these conversations should be taking place in private if things were running as usual. However, with Elon Musk involved, this is something else, and we can no longer know if he really wants to buy Twitter, if he wants to sink his value to get the pack cheaper or what scenario he is running in his head.

At this time, it is practically impossible to know if Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter or if he has changed his mind. He is showing no respect for what he has agreed to pay $44 billion for.

We must not forget that to all the doubts that Musk has expressed these months about freedom of expression on Twitter (or lack thereof), that according to him they were the main problem of the social network, we must add continuous attacks to its operation. The last thing has been to affirm that the Twitter algorithm “manipulates us”.

Right now, it’s all a matter of wait and see, because events will not take long to happen again. But It does not at all seem like the attitude of someone who has bought a company that they love and that they want to constructively grow.