Elon Musk responds to Ukraine’s request and activates Starlink’s satellite Internet, but not without raising suspicions

Starlink is a service created by Elon Musk, a SpaceX satellite Internet service, which has promised to bring the Internet to many more corners of the world (also to Spain) and has just been quickly activated in Ukraine. It all happened after a minister from the country, invaded a few days ago by Russia and now plunged into a terrible conflict, asked the magnate through Twitter.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, asked on his Twitter, tagging Elon Musk, that Starlink serve his country to avoid running the risk to run out of internet with the current situation. Hours later, the businessman said that it had been activated and that the company’s objective is to reinforce it. The minister’s message read as follows:

While trying to colonize Mars, Russia tries to occupy the Ukraine! As their rockets successfully land from space, Russian rockets attack the Ukrainian civilian population! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and turn to sane Russians to stand up.”

Of speaking with Russian people, Musk has not said anything. About Starlink, the billionaire replied a few hours after this publication, that “The Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals on the way.”

@elonmuskwhile you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

Doubts about whether good internet will actually arrive





Of course, there is no information about the power that Starlink may have in Ukraine or the number of satellites that there are so far. It may be a way to give visibility to a service that is in the process of being deployed (You only have to see the comments that follow Musk praising his gesture) more than an aid that will have a real effect in Ukraine.

You have to remember that deployment in countries like Spain is being slowand that a few weeks ago in the United States, 40 of the 49 Starlink satellites that the company launched in February were destroyed by a geomagnetic storm, also called a solar storm.

It would be very useful if we take into account that Ukraine has seen how your internet service was affected in the southern and eastern areas, where the fighting has been most intense.

With all this, there are those who have talked about how “people underestimate how much SpaceX is a strategic national asset for the United States“, in the words of Alec Stappco-founder of a Washington DC-based think tank

In times of war, everything can be suspected of a second intention. The United States is not a country outside the war that we are witnessing, being a very strong country in NATO (military and political alliance to which Ukraine wants to join, which is one of the causes of the current conflict), and declared an enemy of Russia in international diplomatic relations.

At the beginning of February, the same Musk company launched spy satellites into the atmosphere from California, also in the United States, as reported by various media outlets. Anyway, these satellites are different and there is no evidence to prove the accusations several that Musk’s decision has something to do with US interests in the conflict.