Elon Musk Sells $29 Million Bel Air Mansion to Tech Billionaire – Variety

If the electrical automobiles and rockets factor doesn’t work out, possibly Elon Musk ought to think about a second (third? fourth?) profession in actual property. Again in April, when he first listed a number of of his six Bel Air properties on Zillow as “on the market by proprietor,” few within the high-end property playground took him severely. However, because it occurred, all the following free publicity introduced not less than one critical purchaser to his doorstep.

As was first reported by the Wall Avenue Journal, information reveal that Musk has efficiently unloaded the titanic home that’s served as his most important residence in an all-cash deal. And the sale value of $29 million is barely 3% underneath the $30 million asking value and $12 million extra than he paid for the property lower than eight years in the past, again in late 2012.

Walled, gated and assuredly protected by a state-of-the-art safety system, the palatial residence measures in at greater than 16,000 sq. ft, with seven bedrooms and 11 baths. Although the crop of decidedly unprofessional images included with the Zillow itemizing leaves many features of the property a thriller, it’s clear there are lush, expertly-maintained gardens, a swimming pool with inset spa, a number of alfresco eating patios, and garaging for not less than 4 Teslas. The multi-story home, a towering however architecturally insipid construction, has A+ views that sweep over the Bel Air Nation Membership, summiting on the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island on the horizon.

Associated Tales

Information additionally reveal the property’s purchaser is “William” Ding Lei, a Chinese language nationwide and tech entrepreneur who stays largely unknown within the U.S. however was as soon as ranked because the richest man in Mainland China. At this time, he’s value greater than $25 billion, in accordance to Forbes. Ding based the NetEase leviathan group of corporations that collectively comprise one of many largest on-line gaming empires on the earth, second in China solely to Tencent.

The transaction is all a part of Musk’s highly-publicized plan to “personal no home,” although he nonetheless has a good distance to go earlier than attaining that aim. As of early June, he nonetheless holds title to 5 different Bel Air estates, plus a 47-acre compound up in Northern California’s costly Hillsborough group.

As for Ding, the previous Musk property will not be his solely California residence. Again in 2011, he paid $17.7 million for a mansard-roofed mansion within the unique Silicon Valley city of Atherton, Calif., the place a few of his nearest neighbors embody the properties of billionaires like Meg Whitman, Jan Koum and the $31 million compound of Steph and Ayesha Curry.