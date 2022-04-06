Elon Musk spends $3 billion secretly buying almost 10% of Twitter… after saying he wanted to create an alternative

Financial reports report that Elon Musk has bought a percentage of Twitter shares, according to leaked information. And the social network has woken up today with a share boost of 27% before opening the listing of today.





The information that has been published at the moment, and that in the last few minutes has appeared in investor media, suggests that the Tesla and Space X tycoon now has 9.2% of the total shares from Twitter.

This makes Musk Twitter’s largest shareholder. The creator of the platform, Jack Dorsey, has 2.25% of the total shares.

Filing: Elon Musk takes a 9.2% passive stake in Twitter; Twitter shares rise about 26% in pre-market trading (Bloomberg)https://t.co/htCdoFuI11https://t.co/IWnfKL6eXK — Techmeme (@Techmeme) April 4, 2022

This purchase, in addition to calling attention to the great power it gives Musk over a social network which he already wields at will (every time he tweets something related to a cryptocurrency, even if it’s just a simple hashtag and a word, the value of coins like Bitcoin or Dogecoin varies significantly), comes a few days after Musk openly said he was contemplating creating an alternative because he didn’t like Twitter anymore.

Plans Musk might want to have





With today’s discovery we have that Elon Musk has secretly acquired nearly 10% of Twitter shares over the past few weekswhich translates to an expense of around 3,000 million dollars.

Less than a week ago, the tycoon said that “freedom of expression is essential for a democracy to work. Do you think that Twitter strictly adhere to this principle?”, he said first, and then went on to argue that, in his opinion, “given that Twitter functions as a de facto public square, not respecting the principles of freedom of expression fundamentally undermines democracy.”

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

With these claims, Pranay Patthole, a software developer at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in India who a few weeks ago became popular for becoming “friends” on Musk’s Twitter, asked him on the same social network if he would consider building a new social media platform.

And he clarified “one that consists of an open source algorithmone in which freedom of expression and adherence to freedom of expression have the highest priority, one in which propaganda is minimal.”

Therefore, having 1 out of every ten shares of Twitter could give it the power to pressure the rest of the shareholders and managers of the brand to row in this direction.