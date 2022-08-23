Elon Musk summoned the former CEO of Twitter to provide evidence to help him in the legal battle for the purchase of the social network

Twitter argues that Musk’s reasons for leaving the deal are nothing more than an excuse to escape a deal that no longer appeals to him.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musksent this Monday to the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorseya court order for you to provide material to help you get out of the social network purchase agreement for $44 billion.

Documents released Monday show that Dorsey received a legal order urging him to turn over any communications or documents related to the acquisition deal signed in April to Musk.

Dorsey is being asked for documents and communications related to the acquisition, as well as information about the effect of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s business and its measurement of daily active users.

The little bird’s social network issued subpoenas for several technology investors and entrepreneurs related to Musk, including the prominent investor Marc Andreessen y David SacksCOO and founder of PayPal.

Musk alleges that Twitter has failed to provide adequate information about the number of fake accounts, or bots, and that it has breached its obligations under the settlement by firing senior managers and a significant number of employees.. Musk’s team expects more information about the number of bots to be revealed in the evidence submission process.

Twitter argues that Musk’s reasons for leaving the deal are nothing more than an excuse to escape from a deal that no longer appeals to him. Shortly after Musk agreed to pay 38% above Twitter’s share price, the stock market stumbled and shares of electric carmaker Tesla, where most of Musk’s personal wealth resides, they lost more than 100,000 million dollars of their value.

Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter and chaired the company until last November, backed Musk’s purchase intent at the time.

The deal included a provision that if the deal fell through, the breaking party would have to pay a $1 billion termination clause under certain circumstances.

Twitter urged its shareholders to take advantage of the deal, and set a vote on the merger for September 13.

CLARIFICATION ON MANCHESTER UNITED

After getting almost 500,000 likes in a matter of hours and questions from numerous followers, Musk clarified that it was a joke. “No, it’s an old joke on Twitter. I’m not going to buy any sports club.”

Musk clarified that he did not intend to take over any football club after a tweet of his went viral assuring that he was going to buy Manchester United. Last week the businessman tweeted: “And I’ll buy Manchester United, you’re welcome.”

Immediately there was a stir on the networks about whether the richest man in the world was serious or not.

“However, if there was any team, it would be Manchester United. It was my favorite childhood team,” he added. Manchester United has been listed for 10 years in New York, with a market capitalization of 2.08 billion dollars, below the value of a year ago. Although no shareholder has a majority stake, the club is controlled by the six sons of American businessman Malcolm Glazer, who died in 2014 after taking over the company in 2005.

