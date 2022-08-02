Elon Musk suspects Twitter because there are fewer interactions these weeks… he forgets that it’s summer

The Elon Musk’s crusade with Twitter follows. Not only in court and with the open fight of whether to buy or not, but also with accusations about the practices of the social network. While a few months ago he had his crusade with the bots (until taking this as an excuse to stop the millionaire purchase) now his crusade goes with the low interaction on Twitter in recent weeks… but he has forgotten a “small” detail in your complaints.

Elon Musk, who posts constantly on his Twitter profile, said this weekend that “interaction with almost all Twitter accounts seems to be much less in recent weeks and days,” asking corroboration of this impression yours to other network users. There are people who agree with him and find it strange that there is less movement on the network.

Interaction with almost all twitter accounts seem to be much lower in recent weeks & days. Accurate? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2022

Summer changes habits





With all this it seems that Elon Musk has forgotten a “small” detail: it is summer and in summer, with vacations and disconnection, people spend less time on social networks. This phenomenon is something that has been studied for a long time.

People walk away from long hours of working on their computers in the office, unplug and go on vacation. Pamela Bump, content growth manager at HubSpot, in a 2021 report on this phenomenon, recalled that “in previous years, entire industries saw summer dips — or seasonal dips in sales or web traffic.” The report, published in July 2021 and updated in September, showed that the summer Internet crash coincides year after year.

The only sector that did not experience a drop in web traffic (after the full analysis of summer 2021) was leisure and hospitality because, obviously, people used online businesses in that area to plan trips or plans for a few days.

In summer it also changes increases Internet browsing through mobile and the use of the PC falls (logical if many people leave the offices and go on vacation in the summer).

And, according to a study by Twitter itself, in the summer we change the conversations: we see “an increase of 220% in talks about music festivals during the summer” and other activities that generate pleasure, explains a Marketing Department Twitter Insights blog post of the company. Twitter sees the kind of conversations currently trending on the platform as having to do with “summer anticipation and preparation.”

As other studies indicate, summer is the time when workers, who are increasingly tired, take advantage of this time to try to disconnect as much as possible, although even doesn’t seem to be enough to recharge the batteries for the rest of the year, according to Harvard University. Summer is a time when many decide to do a so-called “digital detox”.