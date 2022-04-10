Elon Musk talks about what he wants to change on Twitter while complaining about how little Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber tweet

Elon Musk, famous for -among other things- tweeting too much, recently spent $3 billion to buy almost 10% of Twitter, something he secretly did illegally to save himself a lot of money (which he could still lose).

Musk has always been a lover of the social network and now that he has his hands inside, he wants to see changes which of course you are already tweeting. Elon has been posting some of the things he wants to see on Twitter for the past 24 hours, doing troll pollsand complaining about how little the accounts with the most followers on the platform tweet.

Musk has “suggested” that users subscribe to Twitter Blue, Twitter’s paid service with some extra features, they should have the verification badgealthough he points out that this badge should be different from “public figures” or “official accounts”.

He has also talked about do not show adsas it says that “the power of corporations to dictate policy is enhanced if Twitter depends on money from advertisers to survive.”

Is Twitter dying?

For example, @taylorswift13 hasn’t posted anything in 3 months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022

But Musk not only talked about those changes, he was complaining that the most popular accounts on the social network tweet very little and post very little content. She took the opportunity to mention Taylor Swift (90.3 million followers) because she has not posted anything in 3 months; and Justin Beiber (114.3 million followers) who has only tweeted once in all of 2022.

Elon wondered in that same tweet if that it means twitter is dying. But obviously, your answers are full of people telling you that the popularity of those profiles has very little to see with whether or not they tweet. Like the famous youtuber Mr. Beastwho told him that if he thought those accounts were so great because Twitter recommended them to people when they signed up.

The tycoon, who now not only is the largest shareholder of Twitterbut is already part of the company’s board of directors, will undoubtedly have a lot of influence on the future of the platform, and few doubt that it had something to do with the fact that the social network is finally going to add a button to edit tweets …even though Twitter says it isn’t.

Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Perhaps company executives who barely use the very social network they run will be “motivated” by Musk to tweet more. In one of his classic trolls, he also left a poll (which has already received almost a million votes) asking whether they should turn Twitter’s offices in San Francisco into a homeless shelter since no one attends them.